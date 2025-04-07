Procurement Manager - Strategic Risk Management & Governance
2025-04-07
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Your role
Do you want to shape the future of Procurement by building resilient, compliant, ethical, and future-ready supply networks?
We are looking for a forward-thinking and structured leader to join our procurement organization as Manager for Strategic Risk Management & Governance. In this role, you will be instrumental in driving Scania's ability to anticipate and manage a wide range of global supply chain risks - from geopolitical shifts and macroeconomic uncertainty to environmental disruptions and rapid technological change. You will lead a collaborative team and work closely with internal procurement and cross-functional stakeholders. Your mission is to proactively identify, assess, and manage risks throughout the supply chain, while ensuring that our procurement operations are fully aligned with compliance and governance standards.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Leading the development and execution of a comprehensive Supply Chain Risk Management Framework tailored to global, complex business landscapes.
Establishing a unified Supply Chain Risk Management Framework across all TRATON brands & regions globally.
Monitoring and analyzing geopolitical, geographical, macroeconomic, technological, and environmental risks - and translating insights into actionable strategies.
Driving digitalization and business development initiatives within risk and compliance, including the implementation of tools, data models, and dashboards that enable data-driven decision-making.
Creating awareness and building capabilities across the procurement organization & leadership in the areas of risk, compliance and governance.
Leading procurement compliance by developing and maintaining policies, procedures, and governance structures.
Leading Procurement Internal Controls in close collaboration with the central ICS team.
Acting as the main interface between procurement and Scania's corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) organization.
This is a high-impact role where you will combine strategic foresight with operational implementation. Your work will directly impact the resilience of our global operations, enabling Scania to deliver sustainable transport solutions even in times of disruption.
Your profile
You're a curious, proactive leader with a strong sense of integrity and a passion for building resilient, ethical supply networks. You are a highly skilled individual who is not only risk-aware but also meticulously attentive to compliance regulations and internal policies. You are confident navigating complexity and can bridge strategic thinking with practical implementation.
We also believe you have:
5+ years of experience in procurement, supply chain risk management, or governance, risk and compliance.
Leadership experience is highly meriting, as is a background in international or matrixed organizations.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to influence stakeholders across all organizational levels.
A university degree in business law, risk management, supply chain management, business administration, or similar.
Knowledge of ISO 31000, ISO 37301, CIPS, ISM, or similar is meriting
Fluency in English; Swedish is a plus
The Team
You will lead an agile, diverse, professional, and ambitious team that collaborates closely with the central GRC function and various procurement internal stakeholders. You will belong to the management team of the Procurement Head of Risk, Cost and Sustainability as part of the Strategy & Procurement Excellence organization.
Why Scania? | What we offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-14. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like to receive more information, please contact:
Felix Poidinger, Head of Procurement Risk, Cost and Sustainability
• 46 70 086 99 94
We look forward to your application!
