Process Specialist: Coating - Torslanda - Batterifabriken
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales.
Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
We are currently building a battery assembly factory that will be completed by the end of 2025. This creates an interesting and exciting workplace with great opportunities that require knowledgeable and committed Process Specialist within Utilization & improvement.
When the organization is completed in 2025, the Maintenance & Shop Engineering department will consist of about 75 people divided into different roles and shifts. For the most part, the department will consist of technicians with direct responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the factory. In addition, there will also be engineers in both production, projects, and maintenance. All roles will work together in various forums and teams to drive development and results forward.
What you'll do
The Coating Systems Process Specialist is tasked with overseeing and improving the coating processes within the factory. This role focuses on the development, implementation, and enhancement of various coating systems, ensuring they meet production efficiency, quality standards, and environmental compliance.
This role balances office-based work with active engagement on the factory floor, focusing on the coating process. The position may involve cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet operational goals.
Key Responsibilities
Development and Maintenance of Coating Systems: Develop and maintain sophisticated coating systems, ensuring optimal efficiency and reliability in the production process.
Continuous Improvement in Coating Processes: Lead initiatives for continuous improvement in coating technologies and processes, focusing on enhancing performance, sustainability, and environmental compliance.
Coating Process Troubleshooting: Provide expert-level troubleshooting for issues related to coating systems, reducing downtime, and optimizing system performance.
Process Evaluation and Enhancement: Regularly evaluate and enhance coating processes to improve quality, efficiency, and safety, while reducing environmental impact.
Collaboration and Coordination: Work closely with various engineering teams, production staff, and environmental teams to integrate and optimize coating technology improvements within the production line.
Safety, Health, and Environmental Compliance: Ensure all coating operations comply with industry safety standards, health regulations, and environmental best practices, conducting regular reviews and updates.
You and your profile
We are looking for a committed Process Specialist for Utilization & improvement within Coating, who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment in a completely new plant in Torslanda.
We believe you have a Degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science Engineering, or a related field, with a specialization in coating technologies.
To be successful in this role, you have proven experience in the development, application, and improvement of industrial coating systems. You also have knowledge of the latest advancements in coating technologies and environmental regulations.
Additionally, we see that you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a focus on enhancing coating processes and environmental sustainability. You are familiar with safety, health, and environmental standards in the coating industry.
Flexibility is required to address both improvements and urgent troubleshooting tasks. The position may require cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet project deadlines or resolve operational issues. Furthermore, we see that you have excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 11th of February 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Joakim Bladh, joakim.bladh@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69510-42218571". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Josephine Fagrell (+46) 734657656 Jobbnummer
8429252