Process Manager to PostNord in Stockholm
2023-05-10
Are you a Process Manager that likes creating, implementing and improving great IT-processes? Then PostNord is looking for you!
In the role as Process Manager at PostNord in Stockholm you will have great opportunities to improve our way of working and create lean processes within the organization Group function IT! Here you will work with Service Management in a fast paced and tightly collaborative environment. You will be a key player in our agile transformation and be able to set your mark on different processes to increase the efficiency at PostNord.
The Opportunity
We offer you:
* An employer that is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region.
* A diverse and transparent team with long experience within service management.
* A safe organization with a meaningful Public-service mission and a strong focus on sustainability.
Your Challenge
In your role as Process Manager, you will facilitate and guarantee effective service management within the Group function IT at PostNord. The team is involved in creating processes, concepts, and implementing them in service management domains to ensure that the processes deliver the intended business outcomes. This means you will work with:
* Documentation of existing processes as well as reviewing and updating them
* Spread your knowledge within the organization and administrate governance with different suppliers.
* Initiate plans forward together with Change Managers and in dialogue with IT regard-ing ways of working and automation possibilities.
The Team and Work Place
You will be part of the Nordic Support Department at PostNord. Your closest team consists of Incident Managers, Change Managers, Problem Manager, Configuration Manager and Process Manager. Our head office is located in Solna, Stockholm. We believe in flexible working arrangements and combine working from home as well as at the office.
About You
You have solid experience of implementing and improving processes within large IT-organizations. You have good knowledge of Service Management, ITIL and Release Management. It is an advantage if you have experience of agile work-processes.
To succeed in this role, you are analytical, structured and thrives in an environment with daily collaboration with others. Since you will be participating in regular meetings with stakeholders at PostNord, it is important that you have good communicational skills and are able to build strong business relationships. You are fluent in English and knowledge in a Nordic language is meritorious.
Welcome with your application!
LET 'S CONNECT
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
