Process Engineer within Automation to Veoneer in Vårgårda!
2023-02-03
Seize the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and to develop in an international company, the largest in driver assistance systems and autonomous driving! At Veoneer you will join an international, collaborative team of engineers in producing world class camera systems. Are you ready to fill your days with problem solving and analysis with focus on innovation? You are welcome to apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Veoneer is world leading in active safety and restraint control systems, focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions to well-known automotive manufacturers.
As a process engineer, you will be part of an industrial engineering team which includes 14 colleagues within different process teams with a common goal of improving and developing the CMA area to produce world class camera systems. You will be working with automated machines and processes within the area of Functional Test (FT) in Veoneers production plant in Vårgårda.
Check out the video below to find out more about Veoneer:
What we offer you:
• The opportunity to work within the latest technology in close collaboration with competent colleagues.
• A consultant manager who supports you in your personal development.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The work you will be performing will be a mix of hands-on and analytic work. Your mission will be to:
• Identify and implement improvements and developments for existing and future machine platforms.
• Cooperate closely with the development team for future process developments.
• Analyze and improve the process performance to meet manufacturing targets.
• Have close contact with the international suppliers.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a completed university degree in mechanical/automation engineering, or have relevant experience such as service technician or maintenance technician.
• You who have a solid technical interest and demonstrate this during the recruitment process.
• You who are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
It is meritorious if
• You have mechanical hands-on work experience.
• You have knowledge in Swedish.
We are looking for you who are
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Strategic
• Adaptable
Other information
Start: As soon as possible or according to individual agreements
Extent of work: Full-time
Location: Vårgårda
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled, if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Veoneer here! Ersättning
