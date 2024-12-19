Process Engineer for Battery produktion
2024-12-19
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future
Short about Battery Production
Scania's battery factory is part of the company's focus on electrification and sustainable transport solutions. The factory, located in Södertälje, is a highly automated facility where battery packs are assembled. The vision for Scania's battery factory is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. The factory is part of Scania's broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions through electrification and offer sustainable transport solutions for the future.
Job Responsibilities
As a process engineer, you will collaborate on processes, products, and projects. You will be responsible for providing input to the design department and ensuring that everything is documented in databases and system support for production preparation. It is crucial to identify and implement improvements and optimizations in the process.
To succeed in this role, you must have good product knowledge and understand why requirements and tolerances have been set. You will need to plan, lead, follow up, and manage necessary activities for product development projects. Additionally, it is essential to work closely with the production line to ensure that the changes we implement are indeed improvements for assembly.
Who You Are
We highly appreciate the diversity of our team and encourage applicants of all genders, ages, and backgrounds.
We believe you are a curious and kind person with a great technical interest.
You are structured and have the ability to work flexibly, as we support our colleagues in production with problem-solving during evenings and weekends.
You are familiar with technical drawings and know how to read them.
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Science, a Scania Technician degree, or relevant experience from previous roles.
A professional level of spoken and written English is essential, and knowledge of Swedish is a bonus.
Experience in industrial or process engineering is highly meriting.
Knowledge of Scania's production or product development processes is meriting.
You have a great technical interest and are eager to learn.
This Is Us
We are a highly diverse team, consisting of individuals from various cultures, genders, and age groups. Our team consists of 11 engineers, each with unique backgrounds and areas of responsibility. Together, we ensure that the company delivers high-quality electrified vehicles to our customers on time.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Borhani Algotsson Vanna, Group Manager Internship, vanna.borhani@scania.com
or Jans Elsa, Group Manager Industrial Engineer, elsa.jans@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9072519