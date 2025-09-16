Process Development Engineer for IRnova
Your new position:
The role of the Process Development Engineer will focus on industrializing IRnova's existing and future products for defense, space and industry. This role will include the development of next generation infrared photodetectors and supporting the continuously growing production line of IRnova.
Typical duties / responsibilities will include (but not limited to):
• Actively taking part in the development of new products. * Perform prototyping of new products (manufacturing to characterization). * Develop new processes and coordinate technology transfer to the production team. * Perform production process analysis, to maintain, improve, and industrialize production. * Provide technical expertise and supervision to the production team. * Effectively communicate to resolve the routine problems encountered by the production team. * Learn and develop new technical skills and educate others in the team. * Work within a group as well as steer the work individually.
The tasks will require knowledge of basic scientific concepts and their expert implementation in job related technologies.
Required Qualifications and ExperienceAdvanced degree (Master's or higher) in Materials, Chemical, Electronics Engineering, Physics, or a related discipline, or equivalent professional experience. Familiarity with semiconductor processing in a cleanroom environment.
Preferred Technical Qualifications:
Knowledge of dry-etching tools (RIE, ICP, RIBE), plasma deposition tools, lithography (stepper experience is an advantage), wet chemical etching, material characterization using SEM EDX, data analysis using Microsoft Excel, MATLAB or other software, and performing process failure analysis.
The position calls for a hands-on individual with a keen eye for inefficient procedures. The ideal candidate is able to identify and streamline outdated processes in a time bound manner and consistently strives to boost the productivity of everybody around.
Proficiency in English is required. And fluent in Swedish is considered an advantage.
Why work at IRnova? You will become part of IRnova's highly experienced team of Process Development Engineers. The position will offer you a dynamic and challenging, yet friendly and fun, environment that will present numerous opportunities to discover your potential through training and development. At IRnova, you will work in the Electrum Laboratory in Kista, a state-of-the-art facility that contributes to making the time from groundbreaking scientific results to fully featured commercial products surprisingly short. The recent success of its latest released products means it's time to get new hands on board for the coming expansion. As an employee at IRnova, you will have access to their benefits package, which includes among other things, 30 vacation days, pension plan ITP and health care benefits. There is also an incentive employee stock options plan, where all employees get the opportunity to invest in the company and benefit from the growth ahead.
Your application:You are very welcome to send in your application! In this recruitment, IRnova collaborates with Thalamus. Please contact Camilla Molander at 070-307 12 50.
We will read applications continuously. The position may be filled before the last day of application, so please send us your application today. The last day to apply is 2025-10-16. Candidates who proceed in the process will undergo a background check.
Your future Employer:IRnova is part of a handful of companies in the world capable of producing cooled infrared detectors. These devices, relying on the fascinating principles of quantum physics, serve both the defense and industrial markets, with applications ranging from tank sights and anti-air systems to search and rescue and optical gas imaging. An increasingly important market is space, where IRnova's world-leading T2SL technology can be used in the extended shortwave region for Earth observation from satellites. Ersättning
