Private Banking, Client Advisor, Executive Director, Sweden
2025-07-25
Job Description
For those with an entrepreneurial spirit, a tenacity to succeed and a passion for delivering world class service to our clients, this role is an exciting opportunity to further build your career. We are actively looking for exceptionally talented individuals who are collaborative, confident and motivated to provide a first-class experience to clients.
Job summary:
As a Client Advisor, Executive Director, UHNW Sweden within the International Private Bank, you would lead new client acquisition and retention through a broad knowledge of investments, banking, trust services and financial planning. You would also be responsible for the client experience and engaging our resources to deliver a complete wealth management solution.
Our Client Advisors are self-starters with a proven track record of success, they are skilled problem solvers who offer specialized advice to clients. You would manage and maintain relationships with clients by earning trust, thoroughly understanding client needs, providing targeted advice, developing thoughtful solutions and delivering an exceptional client experience.
Our culture of performance, transparency and partnership is driven by objective, transparent goals and active teamwork to foster success.
Job responsibilities:
Generate business results and acquire new assets, both from existing client base and new client acquisition
Advise clients on their overall balance sheet, including asset allocation, investment management, wealth planning, credit and banking needs
Partner with internal specialists to provide interdisciplinary expertise to clients when needed
Understand client's goals and objectives to develop and implement investment plan on their overall balance sheet, including holistic asset allocation, investment management, portfolio construction and tactical asset allocation shifts, wealth planning, credit and banking needs
Ensure that proposed solutions fulfil clients' needs and objectives in the short, medium and long term through a holistic goals based planning approach
Strictly adhere to all risk and control policies, regulatory guidelines and security measure
Partner with other Client Advisors in the team in order to maximize the team strength and achieve team goal
Required qualifications, capabilities and skills:
Significant experience in Private Banking working with high net worth individuals or related fields within financial services
Previous business development experience with knowledge in profiling, negotiation and asking for referrals proactively
Dynamic and credible professional who communicates with clarity and has exceptional presentation skills
Demonstrates strong organizational skills and applies a disciplined and organized approach throughout their business
Experience or demonstrated understanding of investments, banking and trust concepts including, but not limited to: asset allocation on structured portfolios, managed portfolios, brokerage accounts, portfolio reviews, deposit and loan solutions, basic trust and estate products and identification of wealth planning opportunities
Strong reputation with an established network
Preferred qualifications, capabilities and skills:
Asset allocation / multi asset class portfolio or sales experience is favorable
Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) is a plus
Ability to thrive in an internal culture that values innovation, customer service, internal partnership and entrepreneurship
About Us
J.P. Morgan is a global leader in financial services, providing strategic advice and products to the world's most prominent corporations, governments, wealthy individuals and institutional investors. Our first-class business in a first-class way approach to serving clients drives everything we do. We strive to build trusted, long-term partnerships to help our clients achieve their business objectives.
We recognize that our people are our strength and the diverse talents they bring to our global workforce are directly linked to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer and place a high value on diversity and inclusion at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of any protected attribute, including race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital or veteran status, pregnancy or disability, or any other basis protected under applicable law. We also make reasonable accommodations for applicants' and employees' religious practices and beliefs, as well as mental health or physical disability needs. Visit our FAQs for more information about requesting an accommodation.
About the Team
J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management delivers industry-leading investment management and private banking solutions. Asset Management provides individuals, advisors and institutions with strategies and expertise that span the full spectrum of asset classes through our global network of investment professionals. Wealth Management helps individuals, families and foundations take a more intentional approach to their wealth or finances to better define, focus and realize their goals.
