Principal Engineer
2024-02-11
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
The Role
As a Principal Engineer at Kindred you work across teams within a business area, contributing to the team backlogs and taking on larger initiatives with other Principal Engineers. The Principal Engineer has a deep, strategic understanding of the product in their business area, applying technology to solve business problems. Drawing upon relevant technical expertise to guide engineering teams in creating great products, whilst remaining solution focused at all times. This position requires hands-on, exceptional software engineering skills.
We are now recruiting a Principal Engineer in the Gaming area which, amongst others, handles integrations towards gaming providers, develops and maintains gaming related mini-apps as well as Android & iOS apps. We will be looking for you who want to work on the long-term technical strategy for our gaming solutions and taking ownership of technical expertise within the area. The main expectation of this role is to support all teams creating a world class product offering and help teams navigate through any technical difficulty, suggest ways forward, and grow a healthy technical atmosphere. You will also be a technical visionary and challenge old ways where relevant.
You'd be expected to have close collaboration with different stakeholders within the area as well as outside the vertical such as architects, engineering teams, UX. Hands-on work in a specific team backlog may be expected from time to time.
What you will do
Driving the technical roadmap for their business area. Align with technical strategy.
Provide technical leadership within the business area. Work cross-functionally with teams in an agile environment
Ensure performance and quality of overall technical solutions through guidance and mentoring of the technical teams involved
Work in close collaboration with technical teams, other Principal Engineers, Enterprise Architects, Domain Architects, Product Engineering Leads and stakeholders
Contribute expert business area knowledge to technical initiatives across Kindred
Consult early on for upcoming projects/initiatives
Drive innovation. Look to new opportunities to future proof our platform
Represent technically for one's business area at appropriate forums e.g. demos, geek sessions, meet ups.
Your experience
Expert software design and coding skills
Outstanding problem solving and debugging skills
Wide business knowledge that supports building cross-team solutions in the right way
Confident with solving complex architectural challenges. Finds optimum solutions that can span across teams
Ability to rapidly appraise the technical landscape in a business area. Understands components, architecture and dependencies
Capable of understanding the technical strategy for all technical domains in their business area
Used to taking responsibility and driving change
Ability to present, share knowledge and best practices at all levels in the organization
What do we offer?
A great cross functional team with passionate engineers
Mix of 60+ nationalities and Swedish culture in an English-speaking environment
Central and awesome office with ergonomic desks, pool and table tennis tables, free breakfast on Wednesday, daily fresh fruit and as much soft drinks as you like
30 days paid vacation plus bank holidays
3 days CSR leave
Training budget, conferences, and mentoring programs
Private medical insurance & life assurance
Enhanced maternity, paternity, and shared parental leave
SEK5000 Wellbeing allowance
Flexible working
Meetups and calendar of social events in the
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add your CV and covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon. Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such, we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, ages, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI. Så ansöker du
