Principal Engineer
2023-04-13
As a Principal Engineer at Kindred you work across teams within a business area, contributing to the team backlogs and taking on larger initiatives with other Principal Engineers. The Principal Engineer has a deep, strategic understanding of the product in their business area, applying technology to solve business problems. Drawing upon relevant technical expertise to guide engineering teams in creating great products, whilst remaining solution focused at all times. A hands-on role, exceptional software engineering skills are required.
We are now recruiting a Principal Engineer in the Customer Onboarding and Lifecycle area in Corporate. We will be looking for you to work on improvements long term technical strategy for our Kindred Authentication Framework in all our markets as well as lead our AppFirst transformation. The main expectation is to support all teams creating a world class experience, and navigate us through any technical difficulty, suggest ways forward, and grow a healthy technical atmosphere. Close collaboration within different stakeholders within the area as well as outside the vertical, architects, engineering teams, UX, etc and hands-on work in a specific team backlog may be expected from time to time.
As a listed and regulated company, Kindred Group pays great attention to player safety and sustainability. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% of revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
What you will do
Driving the technical roadmap for their business area. Align with technical strategy.
Provide technical leadership within the business area. Work cross-functionally with teams in an agile environment
Ensure performance and quality of overall technical solutions through guidance and mentoring of the technical teams involved
Work in close collaboration with technical teams, other Principal Engineers, Enterprise Architects, Domain Architects, Product Engineering Leads and stakeholders
Contribute expert business area knowledge to technical initiatives across Kindred
Consult early on for upcoming projects/initiatives
Drive innovation. Look to new opportunities to future proof our platform
Represent technically for one's business area at appropriate forums e.g. demos, geek sessions, meet ups
Your experience
Expert software design and coding skills
Outstanding problem solving and debugging skills
Wide business knowledge that supports building cross-team solutions in the right way
Confident with solving complex architectural challenges. Finds optimum solutions that can span across teams
Ability to rapidly appraise the technical landscape in a business area. Understands components, architecture and dependencies
Capable of understanding the technical strategy for all technical domains in their business area
Used to taking responsibility and driving change
Ability to present, share knowledge and best practices at all levels in the organization
Application process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add a covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon.
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
