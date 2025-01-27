Power Electronics Engineer
Fev Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2025-01-27
Power electronics engineer
What we do - And why!
FEV Sverige AB is a member of FEV Group and active on the Scandinavian market since 2006. With more than 7500 employees world-wide, we develop revolutionary and efficient drive systems as well as solutions for energy storage.
In short, FEV can develop a complete vehicle from concept to production. FEV Sweden represent the competencies of the FEV Group on the northern European market and ensure that our Scandinavian customers have local access to the global competence of the FEV.
Tasks
You contribute to the development of automotive electric/electronic components and subsystems like power converters (AC/DC, DC/DC), battery management system (BMS) hardware, on board chargers, ECUs, power supplies
You work on analogic/digital electronic design for automotive components, electrical architecture, electrical simulations and PCB layout design
You are tasked with HW requirements engineering for automotive components
You conduct and manage tests, specialist measurements, investigation works and environment characterization
Ideally, you are experienced in the field of hybrid and electric vehicles
Qualification
You have successfully completed a relevant engineering degree (electrical engineering, mechatronics, automotive engineering, etc.)
If you have only a bachelor's degree, at least 7 years of proven industrial experience is needed.
If you have a master's degree, at least 5 years of proven industrial experience is needed.
PhD holders in the power electronics field with limited industrial experience will also be considered.
You have at least three years of relevant experience in hardware design engineering, schematic editing (Orcad Capture, Mentor Pads, Altium), electrical simulations (Orcad PSpice, Simetrix, Ltspice), BOM management and PCB layout (Orcad Allegro, Altium, Mentor Pads, etc)
You have knowledge of automotive E/E architecture, ECUs, Electrical wiring, Control devices, Sensors (pressure, magnetic, voltage/current with various interfaces), Network communication, power electronics
Strong knowledge of power electronic circuits, including gate drivers, current sensors, EMI filters, and isolated power supplies, is required.
Proficiency in AC/DC and DC/DC power converter topologies, such as two-level and multi-level, both isolated and non-isolated, is essential.
You have experience in the use of 3D CAD programs for creating 3D-models to be used for HW integration models. CATIA, CREO or NX
You are experienced in the use of tools like oscilloscope, electronic loads, CAN/LIN emulators, spectrum analyzer, LISN, anechoic chamber tests
ISO 26262 automotive standard knowledge is a plus
You have previously worked as a project coordinator/ manager and/or supplier manager
You are fluent in written and spoken English; Swedish and German language skills are a plus
You are prepared to travel to customer sites and/or other FEV locations
What we offer:
Access to the forefront of technology at every automotive manufacturer in the world through our international projects
An open and encouraging workplace environment to grow in, along with a wide variety of challenging and interesting global projects
A wide array of technical areas that offer development opportunities
An entrepreneurial and enthusiastic team, focused on the future and new (business) ideas
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, send your CV and cover letter to fev_recruitersw@fev.com
with the title "Job Application for Power electronics engineer".
