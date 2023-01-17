Postdoctoral position on Small-RNAs role in Plant-microbe interactions
2023-01-17
Department of Plant Breeding
SLU Department of Plant Breeding performs research and education addressing global challenges affecting our livelihoods and the environment. Within the plant breeding division, much of the work is focused on mapping the diversity, genetics and effects of interactions between genotype and environment, for different characteristics of plants. The acquired knowledge is then used to use conventional and new plant breeding methods to produce appropriate varieties in economically important plant species.
Duties:
The role of small RNAs in plant-microbe interactions is poorly understood. As a post doc researcher, you will investigate plant-microbe interactions with reference to small RNA in filamentous pathogen interactions with different host plants. You will study the cross-kingdom transport of small RNAs between plant and filamentous pathogens. You will thus have the unique opportunity to be involved in a project in close collaboration with RNA biologists and plant pathologists. You will have the possibility to network with number of researchers from different domains and stakeholders through various seminars and events organized by SLU.
Qualifications:
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
• Research focus on small RNAs, plant- microbe interactions, bioinformatics or similar.
• Highly motivated and interested in small RNA trafficking and plant- microbe interactions
• Documented contribution to research through publications in peer reviewed international journals
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team.
• Excellent English language skills (both oral and written).
It is considered a merit if you have prior experience with small RNA studies, omics including proteomics, confocal microscopy and bioinformatics.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-02-28, use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
