Postdoc position on total scattering analysis in energy materials
2024-07-30
Project description
The position is centered around characterizing novel materials for the transition to sustainable energy by total scattering methods. In the newly founded Multiscale Inorganic Energy Materials group within Chalmers's Energy and Materials division, we synthesize materials with novel structural motifs on different length scales. These are then functionalized as catalysts towards water splitting or CO2 reduction. Many of these new materials feature local structures that deviate from the average structure probed by X-ray diffraction. Yet, it is the local structure that will dictate the reactivity of the catalytically active site. You will investigate the relationship of materials' local structure to their functional properties via total scattering methods.
For this mission, we seek a motivated and skilled postdoc to contribute to groundbreaking research at the interface between solid state chemistry, materials science, and catalysis. You will also be involved in the synthesis of materials, either performing them yourself or in collaboration with the group's PhD students. You will explore the variation in local structure caused by different synthetic pathways on new layered bulk and nano materials and study the relationship to their physical and catalytic properties. Catalytic properties will be studied in close collaboration with researchers from the Applied Chemistry division. The objective is to develop novel structural motifs that can enhance the conversion of renewable energy into valuable base chemicals, such as hydrogen from water electrolysis.
Major responsibilities
• Characterization of materials' structures and physical properties, with the main focus on pair distribution function analysis and powder X-ray diffraction incl. Rietveld refinement as a side activity
• Proposing and executing experiments at large scientific facilities such as MAX-IV, DESY, ILL etc.
• Synthesis of solid materials in a chemical laboratory
• Communication of research results through scientific publications, public presentations, and internal memos
• Collaborating effectively within the department and outside institutions
• Conducting independent and self-motivated research activities
• Review of current literature
Qualifications
• PhD degree in chemistry, materials science, crystallography or related fields
• Experience with pair distribution function analysis and X-ray diffraction incl. Rietveld refinements
• Experience in solid state and/or nano chemistry
• Background in laboratory skills
• Self-motivated and capable of working independently in an organized manner
• Solid teamwork and communication skills
• Proficiency in written and spoken English
Meritiorious
Experience in EXAFS and/or model development via Reverse Monte Carlo
We offer
This postdoc position is full-time and has a duration of two years. It has the potential to be extended by one year.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE, wise-materials.org). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science. All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Graduate School (https://wise-materials.org/research/graduate-school/),
an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees. Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Find out more about the department and division at Chemistry and Chemical Engineering (chalmers.se).
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 2024-0388 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. The maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form. You should provide:
CV (please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number), including:
• Digital identifiers, e.g. ORCID, ResearchID and/or others
• Publication record
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter (please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number) in which you:
• Introduce yourself,
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and other research activities) and,
• Describe your future goals and research focus.
Other documents:
• Copy of PhD certificate in English
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete and uploaded through the Chalmers Applicant Tracking System Reachmee. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-15
For questions, please contact:
Daniel Weber,daniel.weber@chalmers.se
