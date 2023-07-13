Postdoc position in Quantum experiments with levitated microparticles
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Do you want to experimentally study limits of quantum mechanical behavior? This postdoctoral position is then the ideal fit. The goal of the project is to bring the center-of-mass motion of levitated microparticles into the quantum regime. This research project builds upon our group's expertise in magnetically levitating superconducting microparticles on a chip. The research is placed in the vibrant research environment at Chalmers, encompassing the Quantum Technology Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) and the Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology.
Information about the project and research environment
The goal of the postdoc project is to bring the center-of-mass motion of levitated microparticles into the quantum regime. These particles can weigh between a nanogram and a microgram. The project will be based on the experimental platform of chip-based magnetic levitation of superconducting microparticles. The quantum regime of the particle motion can then be reached by coupling the particle's motion to flux-sensitive superconducting circuits, such as flux-tunable microwave resonators or superconducting qubits.
The research project is experimental and collaborative in nature, supervised by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Witlef Wieczorek. The Wieczorek group is part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTLab) at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2). The QTLab performs cutting edge research in the field of quantum technologies and provides an international, creative and stimulating research environment. The Department MC2 houses a state-of-the-art cleanroom facility for micro- and nanofabrication, which will be used for device fabrication. The Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology (WACQT) is a 12-year initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology. WACQT at Chalmers encompasses research in quantum computing, quantum transduction, quantum sensing, and quantum foundations with a research base in experiment and theory providing a thriving and internationally leading research environment in the field of quantum technologies.
Major responsibilities
We are seeking a highly motivated candidate for this postdoctoral position. We expect you to show initiative by proactively developing and contributing with your own research ideas within the frame of this advertised project. Your major responsibility is to carry out the research project. There is no teaching involved. You will work in a collaborative environment, where team work is essential for project success.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in physics, applied physics, engineering physics, microtechnology, nanotechnology or another relevant area, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Experience with quantum optics, quantum technology, superconducting device technology and/or microfabrication is considered a merit. You shall be self-propelled with a strong driving force to pursue excellent experimental research in a collaborative environment.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230462 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: August 13, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Witlef Wieczorek
Associate Professor, MC2/QTLab
Email: witlef.wieczorek@chalmers.sewww.wieczorek-lab.com
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7963236