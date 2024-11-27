Postdoc position in computational mathematics
Are you passionate about mathematics and eager to contribute to groundbreaking research in stochastic analysis, geometry, and computational methods? Join our team at the Department of Mathematical Sciences in a two-year postdoctoral position focused on time-evolving stochastic manifolds, funded by an ERC Consolidator Grant and the Swedish Research Council.
Project description
You will join a research project on time-evolving stochastic manifolds, led by Annika Lang, and supported by ERC and VR funding. This interdisciplinary project integrates elements of:
• Stochastic analysis
• Geometry
• Partial differential equations
• Computational mathematics
For further details about the project, visit Annika Lang's webpage.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Mathematical Sciences, jointly operated by Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, is Sweden's largest mathematics department, with about 200 employees. We are organized into three divisions: Algebra and Geometry, Analysis and Probability Theory, Applied Mathematics and Statistics.
Our department is renowned for its vibrant international environment, active research collaborations, and diverse academic programs, including two Master's programs in mathematics. Faculty and researchers are committed to excellence in both teaching and research, supported by frequent interactions with global academic institutions.
The Division of Applied Mathematics and Statistics specializes in areas such as biomathematics, mathematical modeling, computational mathematics, mathematical statistics, and expanding fields like data science and machine learning.
We strive to be a parent-friendly, equality-driven organization that fosters diversity and inclusivity. For more details, visit our website: math.chalmers.se
Major responsibilities
• Conduct independent research on topics related to the project.
• Communicate scientific results through presentations and publications.
• Collaborate with researchers in the department and external partners.
• Contribute to the supervision of Master's and PhD students.
• Optional teaching duties (up to 20%) may be included by agreement.
Qualifications
• Required:
• A PhD in mathematics, applied mathematics, or a closely related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
• Current PhD students are welcome to apply for the position if the PhD studies are supposed to be completed by September 1, 2025.
• Strong background in mathematics.
• Proficiency in English, both oral and written.
• Meritorious:
• Expertise in stochastic analysis, numerical analysis, differential geometry, or computational methods for stochastic PDEs.
• Experience with random fields, programming, or mathematical statistics.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240628 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
• Relevant work.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-16
For questions, please contact:
Irina Pettersson, irinap@chalmers.se
Annika Lang, annika.lang@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
