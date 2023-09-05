Postdoc position in Brain Function Analysis in Machine Learning
2023-09-05
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Currently, the Machine Learning Research Laboratory at Luleå University of technology has an open position in Machine Learning and Brain Function Analysis methods. We offer well-equipped laboratory facilities for performing research and a good academic network in Sweden and abroad.
Subject description
Machine learning focuses on computational methods by which computer systems uses data to improve their own performance, understanding, and to make accurate predictions and has a close connection to applications.
Project description
In this project the data will be biomedical signals, acquired via EEG and fMRI. You will work under the supervision of Professor Marcus Liwicki of EISLAB and you will actively work with Dr. Debashis Das Chakladar (Excellent postdoc researcher, EISLAB on Brain function analysis using machine learning methods.
Duties
The duties of postdoctoral employment primarily comprise research. Teaching and pedagogical development work may be included in the duties, up to a maximum of 20% of the working hours. You will be conducted on various EEG/EEG-fMRI tasks with the help of machine learning or deep learning approaches and you will furthermore strongly participate in the acquisition of future projects.
Qualifications
To be eligible for this postdoctoral position you must have a PhD degree, or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in computer science, computer engineering or electrical engineering with experience in the above-mentioned areas. Desirable is some experience in international research project collaboration.
A candidate having been awarded a doctoral degree no more than three years before the application deadline should be considered first for the appointment. If there are special grounds, a doctoral degree may have been awarded at an earlier date. Special grounds comprise leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical practice, commissions of trust and similar circumstances. We are looking for you who are capable of conducting state-of-the-art research as demonstrated through a record of peer reviewed publications. You need to have proficient knowledge in Biomedical signal processing methods (EEG, fMRI, etc.). We expect you to have a good knowledge in English both in speech and writing and have the capacity to work independently as well as in teams. You who have experience of working with machine learning and deep learning for brain signals will be prioritized. Most employees in the subject are currently men, therefore we welcome female applicants.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for the duration of two year (extendable to three years) with placement in the subject Machine Learning. Starting: Will be decided upon agreement, or latest 2024-01-01.
For further information, please contact: Dr. Debashis Das Chakladar, (+46)920-493404, debashis.das.chakladar@ltu.se
and Professor Marcus Liwicki, (+46)920-491006, marcus.liwicki@ltu.se
.
Union representatives: SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
and OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
.
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: September 27, 2023
Reference number: 3499-2023 Ersättning
