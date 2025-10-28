Postdoc in X-ray imaging of thermoplastic lignocellulose based materials
2025-10-28
Would you like to look into new sustainable materials and devices? Join us at Chalmers and the competence center FibRe to explore the power of X-ray imaging applied to sustainable materials.
About us
Stimulated by major needs and challenges in science and a sustainable society, the ambition of the Department of Physics is to foster a creative environment for academic research, learning and outreach. We provide a competitive advantage by linking our top-level international and interdisciplinary academic performance in the areas of material science, nanotechnology and energy research with world-leading industrial R&D&I projects. We address a wide array of experimental, computational, methodological and theoretical challenges, from fundamental physics research, through the development of new materials to direct industrial projects generating new inventions. We have a strong learning commitment on all levels from undergraduate to PhD studies where physics meet engineering.
The research at the division of Materials Physics is directed towards fundamental molecular level understanding of structure and dynamics of materials in relation to macroscopic functionality. A particular focus is towards soft matter and the development and application of advanced characterization tools. We work at both in-house laboratories and at international synchrotron and neutron facilities.
About the research project
As a post-doc in this project you will work on application of x-ray imaging towards thermoplastic lignocellulose based materials and be associated to the competence centre FibRe. The aim to advance the use of X-ray techniques through a project focusing on X-ray tomography, opening up for 3D characterization of materials developed in FibRe. In particular, the objective is to through X-ray imaging study structure/morphology on fibre level, providing quantitative descriptors (dimensions of structural building blocks, size distributions, porosity, etc.) and reveal the influence on these by modification and processing. The work will also involve development of analysis tools and sample environments aiming towards in-situ/operando studies.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree in physics, material science, chemistry or other related areas, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Previous experience in X-ray imaging.
• You should have an interest in materials science and sustainable materials.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
You will be a part of the division of Materials Physics at the Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology. The major part of your time will be devoted to your research project, where you will be expected to plan, perform and disseminate your work in large and small collaborative constellations.
• You will work in a cross-disciplinary environment and have large freedom to form your own research within the scope of the project.
• You are also expected to interact with other research groups and industry in the competence center FibRe.
• Supervision of BSc and MSc students can also be a part of the work.
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than November 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Aleksandar Matic, Materials Physics
Email: matic@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
