Postdoc in System Analysis
2024-11-28
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
We are looking for you who wants to contribute to the development of innovative, applied research on processes for the production of bio-based materials and bio-nutrients.
The position is a unique opportunity to work in interdisciplinary projects at the Swedish University of Agriculture and Umeå University, on a lab and pilot scale.
The subject area of the postdoctoral position is focused on the use of sustainability measurement methods (environmental and economical) in decision-making for developing microbiological technologies.
The projects aim, among other things, to explore the potential of using microalgae in circular process chains in North of Europe to clean waste water, capture CO2, extract nutrients and produce bioplastics.
About the position
You will be part of a team consisting of researchers from universities, research institutes and stakeholders from private sector. The focus of the work will be (but not limited to) sustainable valorisation of microalgae and forest biomass as important raw material for the production and synthesis of bio-chemicals and bio-based materials.
The purpose of the postdoctoral position is to use sustainability assessment as a tool for development and optimization processes before scaling up to industrial scale.
We are looking for you who can carry out sustainability analyses (environmental, life cycle cost analyses) for the production chain of bioplastics and nutrients obtained through biochemical processes.
This postdoctoral position is mainly focused on own research but you will be part of a research group with other researchers, PhD students and postdocs within Bio4Energy. You are encouraged, together with your group, to develop collaboration with external partners as well as with researchers from the Bio4Energy research program.
You will have the opportunity to develop your own research approaches and ideas within the subject area while being part of a team with a group of other researchers and industrial partners.
We are looking for you who are passionate about working with strategic sustainability issues and developing methods for integrating environmental, social and economic evaluations with innovative technical solutions and thus contribute to informed decision-making processes with regard to the utilization of biological resources.
Your profile
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
You have a PhD in industrial ecology, environmental science/environmental engineering, chemical engineering, materials science, forest science or related fields.
Significant research experience in environmental system analysis, material/substance flow analysis, sustainability assessment of circular, bio-based value chains is a requirement. You have worked with one or more life cycle analysis software (e.g. SimaPro and/or Open LCA).
You have the ability to analyse data and write scientific publications. You had already published in international peer-reviewed journals. You have the ability to independently carry out research work and complete research projects.
Good knowledge of spoken and written English is a requirement.
In-depth knowledge of industrial processes related to bacterial PHA production and nutrient extraction from biomass is a merit.
Personal qualities such as ability for teamwork, being self driven and having problem-solving analytical skills will play an important role in the recruitment process. In this recruitment, the department will, in addition to documented merits, also consider those who, after an overall assessment, are judged to have the best conditions to carry out and develop current tasks, to work for the utilization of the university's research and to contribute to a positive development of the institution.
About us
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forestry Sciences, it has around 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource.
The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry where different components of the value chain are collected, characterized, separated, modified/refined, used and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while managing forest ecosystem services sustainably.
In Uppsala, we conduct research in the subjects of wood science and technology with focus on training on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites and wood glues as well as with accredited testing of wood products and treatments.
Read more about our institution at: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterials-technology/
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU at: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2025-03-01, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 18th of December 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
