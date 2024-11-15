Postdoc in Modeling and Simulation of Gear Machining Processes
Are you passionate about advanced manufacturing and want to contribute to the next generation of automotive powertrains? Join us at Chalmers University of Technology, where you'll work with industry leaders such as Scania and Volvo on cutting-edge research in the area of machining of powertrain components for heavy-duty trucks. This postdoc position offers a unique opportunity to develop innovative solutions in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment, while being part of the new CentreX initiative.
Project description
The appointed postdoctoral researcher will join a dynamic research team working on cutting-edge advancements in process modeling and simulation for machining. This project builds on recent developments in physical process modeling, focusing on generating grinding. The work will contribute to developing adaptable simulation tools that integrate geometric, kinematic, and material factors, enabling process optimization for gear machining applications.
The research is part of the CentreX initiative, a collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Volvo Group and Scania. CentreX aims to advance manufacturing solutions for next-generation powertrains by providing a unique interdisciplinary and collaborative research environment. The project offers the opportunity to work closely with industry leaders and contribute to innovative solutions for sustainable and efficient powertrain systems.
The Materials and Manufacturing Division within the Department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS) at Chalmers University of Technology covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterization. We use a range of technologies, including powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and machining, supported by material characterization techniques.
Major responsibilities
The primary responsibilities of the postdoctoral researcher will include:
• Developing and refining process models for grinding that incorporate geometry, kinematics, and key process parameters
• Conducting simulations for process visualization and optimization
• Collaborating with a multidisciplinary team to validate model predictions through experiments
• Contributing to publications in high-impact journals and presenting research findings at international conferences
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Production Engineering, Solid Mechanics, or a related field, with specific experience in machining, or abrasive processes. The candidate should demonstrate strong expertise in process modeling and simulation, with a deep understanding of solid mechanics and kinematic analysis.
Proficiency in simulation tools such as MATLAB, ANSYS, or COMSOL and programming skills in Python or MATLAB are essential. Additional experience physical process modeling is highly valued. The successful candidate will possess a collaborative mindset, and strong written and oral communication skills to effectively contribute to multidisciplinary research.
Contract terms
This postdoctoral position is a full-time, temporary employment for two years, with possibilities for extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240615 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-20
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Peter Krajnik,Peter.krajnik@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
