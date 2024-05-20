Postdoc in innovative approaches to monitoring of antimicrobial resistance
Life Sciences -engAntibiotic resistance is one of the most severe threats to human health globally. The Bengtsson-Palme lab is using data driven approaches to find solutions and interventions to prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. We are looking for a driven and independent candidate with strong laboratory skills and willingness to do fieldwork for a two-year postdoc within the SEARCHER project (http://antimicrobialresistance.eu).
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major healthcare challenge that, unless controlled, will cause millions of deaths annually in just a couple of decades. A major issue in curbing AMR is that we rarely know which newly emerged forms of AMR may be become significant threats to human health until these antibiotic resistance genes are already widespread in pathogenic bacteria. Therefore, it is difficult to employ surveillance to preventively identify emerging risks. In the SEARCHER project, we are characterizing emergent resistance in the environment, allowing their inclusion into AMR surveillance and detection before they become clinical problems.
Specifically, this postdoc position will encompass the identification of novel resistance genes using exposure experiments in microcosms, the identification of early warning indicators for emerging resistance, and the definition of important settings where humans interact with environmental bacteria, carrying novel forms of resistance.
The project is financed funded by the JPI-AMR (Swedish Research Council), and the postdoc will participate in a an international consortium consisting of seven research groups located in Germany, France, Pakistan, Australia and Nigeria (see http://antimicrobialresistance.eu).
While working in the group, the postdoc will interact with other lab members with expertise in microbiology, bioinformatics and large-scale data analysis. Close collaborations exist with partners in Gothenburg and nationally, as well as with international partners. The postdoc will join a productive interdisciplinary research environment at Chalmers SysBio. For more information about the Bengtsson-Palme lab and SysBio, please visit these websites: https://microbiology.se
and https://www.sysbio.se/
Major responsibilities
As a postdoc, you will be expected to perform field sampling and laboratory experiments, analyze and interpret the outcomes of these experiments, and how they correspond to data generated by our collaborators. Furthermore, you will perform tasks related to predicting genes responsible for antibiotic resistance from sequencing data, and contribute to large-scale screening for such genes in environmental microbiomes. You will be responsible for experimental planning, sample collection, data handling, writing of publications and communications of results from the project, as well as internal communication within the project. You may also take part in supervision of PhD students.
Qualifications
Mandatory qualifications and skills:
• A doctoral degree in a relevant subject, such as microbiology, molecular biology, biomedicine, environmental sciences, or similar. This degree should typically not be more than three years old, although exceptions can be made for, e.g., parental or sick leave
• Previous wet lab experience, preferably with microbiology
• An ability to work independently as well as in teams and take responsibility for progress of the project
• Strong publication record, evidenced by first-authorships in peer-reviewed publications
• Advanced scientific writing skills with an ability to write peer reviewed papers independently
• Fluency in spoken and written English.
Meritorious qualifications and skills
• Data analysis in R (or similar)
• Experience with analysis of large-scale data (particularly if combined with experience of writing code in a scripting language such as Perl or Python)
• Previous supervision of students
• Previous experience with wetlab work, such as bacterial culturing, DNA extraction, human cell lines etc.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number) 1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-07-31
For questions, please contact:
Assistant professor Johan Bengtsson-Palme, Systems and Synthetic BiologyJohan.bengtsson.palme@chalmers.se
, phone: 0733661598
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
