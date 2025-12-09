Postdoc in Bioelectronics
We are looking for a postdoc to join our team at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, Chalmers. Become part of our innovative group and contribute to exciting research in bioelectronics and neurotechnology, within a collaborative and dynamic environment and in close collaboration with international partners.
About us
In the research group for Bioelectronic Microsystems we focus on flexible microsystems that can be implanted in the body, for example as part of nerve-controlled bionic limbs or for direct coupling to signals in the brain. We develop nano- and microfabrication methods for flexible bioelectronics, including surgical techniques supporting their practical use. Our research is positioned at the border between microsystems engineering, bioelectricity and biomaterials research.
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
At the Electronics Materials and Systems Laboratory, we explore how advanced materials and microsystems can transform electronics, biomedicine, and sensing. Our research spans carbon-based materials/devices, bioelectronic microsystems, liquid crystals and nanomaterials for applications in such as thermal management, neural interfaces, energy harvesting and storage, and optics. From AI modelling of materials and biological complexity to the design of multifunctional micro- and nano systems, we combine theory, fabrication, and innovation to tackle challenges in energy, ICT, and life sciences.
About the research project
Within bioelectronic engineering, we are developing implantable microsensors that can link external systems directly to the body's own electrical signals. In particular we are interested in adapting the properties of these implants such that they seamlessly integrate with the surrounding tissue, while giving access to the electrophysiological signals from hundreds of neurons. In this context we have an opening for a Post Doc position to develop better processes for nano- and microfabrication of implantable bioelectronic systems, and integrate these with materials solutions to improve their biocompatibility, stability, and functionality in contact with tissue.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering or another neurotechnology-relevant field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• Experience in cleanroom micro-manufacturing
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience of electrophysiological experimentation
• Experience of electrochemical characterization techniques, microelectrodes, and biosensors
• Experience of neurotechnology development
What you will do
The advertised Post Doc position will start as part of the EU-funded project BioFINE where we have developed new intra-neural implants. An intra-neural implant is like a thread of microelectrodes sewn through the nerve, so that the electrodes come into contact with the individual nerve fibers. In this way, it is possible to read nerve signals directly from the nerve so that a prosthetic hand can be controlled just like a normal hand, and also to electrically inscribe signals that give the prosthesis artificial sensation.
At Chalmers, we have established new clean-room processes for further miniaturization of such wires so that they can have 10 times as many electrodes as before. We work with e-beam lithography and flexible polymer substrates such as polyimide.
In the first part of the Post Doc, you will build further on the work developed in BioFINE and participate in exchanges with BioFINE project partners in Freiburg (Germany), Barcelona (Spain) and Ferrara (Italy), as well as extend to new collaborations within Sweden. In the second half of the Post Doc time, you will explore the further use of the methods established and their development towards applications beyond bionic limbs.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
Application procedure
To read more about contract terms, what we offer, and apply to the position, please click here to go to Chalmers vacancy page.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 20 January 2026
For questions please contact:
Maria Asplund
Professormaria.asplund@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
