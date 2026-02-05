Postdoc in AI for radio localization and sensing
Join the Communication Systems Group (Dept. of Electrical Engineering) to advance AI for 6G localization and sensing. We seek a postdoc in AI/ML to develop robust learning and inference methods for radio-based positioning and sensing (localization, tracking, ISAC), combining physical modeling, probabilistic inference, and modern machine learning in collaboration with international partners.
About us
At the Department of Electrical Engineering, research and education are conducted in Communications, Antennas and Optical Networks, Systems and Control, Signal Processing and Biomedical Engineering, and Electric Power Engineering. We develop sustainable and smart solutions to societal challenges, such as energy efficiency and electrification in areas ranging from transport and production systems to communication solutions and biomedical engineering.
About the research project
This project strengthens our impact in AI for 6G localization and sensing. The research combines physical modeling, probabilistic inference, and modern machine learning to enable robust positioning and sensing under dataset shift, limited labels, and real-world constraints. Possible research directions include:
• Model-based machine learning
• Active inference and world models
• Robust and secure ML
The postdoc will work within our growing AI team (4+ full-time researchers) and collaborate with international partners. You will be expected to lead research, publish in leading venues, collaborate with external partners, and support funding applications that contribute to growing the AI team.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Demonstrated experience with machine learning methods and research software development.
• Basic knowledge of wireless communication systems.
• A strong publication record in leading venues (e.g., IEEE Transactions and/or top ML/AI venues). We particularly value evidence of research independence and project ownership.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in international collaboration and working in teams.
• Experience in wireless communication, radio positioning, sensing, or ISAC.
• Experience in one or more of the target areas: model-based machine learning, active inference/world models, robust and secure ML.
We are especially interested in candidates with a strong AI/ML background who are excited to apply their methods to radio-based localization and sensing; wireless domain expertise is welcome but not required.
What you will do
• Perform cutting-edge research in AI for radio localization and sensing.
• Publish papers in leading venues.
• Interact with our research partners.
• Collaborate with PhD students and postdocs at Chalmers.
• Support funding applications.
• Possibility to engage in teaching if desired.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension. The position is based in Gothenburg and is primarily on-site. Occasional work from home within Sweden is possible by agreement. Research visits abroad are encouraged when aligned with the project and collaborations. Working remotely from outside Sweden is not permitted except during approved research visits.
A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• A joyful, supportive, and lively intellectual environment with researchers from around the world.
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in if you want. However, the working language at Chalmers is English.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous pedagogical and funding experience.
• Mention any open source projects you have created or contributed to.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than February 28, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Henk Wymeersch, Professorhenkw@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
