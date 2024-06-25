Postdoc: High temperature fuel cell modeling for aircraft propulsion
2024-06-25
For this post doc position you will develop new models for next generation fuel cells and estimate the benefits and challenges for future hydrogen aircraft performance and operation. In close collaboration with industry, we develop new models for integrated fuel cell systems to better understand next generation fossil free aircraft. The effort will interlink with several on-going projects and staff, both from mechanical and chemical engineering, giving an excellent possibility to publish well.
Information about the department and the division
The department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences at Chalmers conduct fundamental and applied research in all modes of transport. The division of Fluid Dynamics is one of the seven divisions within the department. Research at the division covers turbulent flow (both compressible and incompressible), aeroacoustics, and turbomachines. The research group of turbomachinery and aeroacoustics, consisting of two professors, one associate professor, one assistant professor, two researchers and nine Ph.D. students, is part of the fluid dynamics division.
Focusing on propulsion system level conceptual design, the project will establish new understanding of the limitations and potential of future fuel cell systems. In particular, the high temperature fuel cells (HTPEM) open up for much more compact heat management systems and the potentially much higher specific output increasing in particular starting performance. The activities will build on existing models for aircraft and fuel cells already published by the group: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360319924008243https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S136403212100842X
The development of high temperature fuel cells opens for a number of applications in the field of heavy transport and is a key technology for energy transition.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a post doctoral researchers is to develop your carrier and publish well in the area of fuel cell designs for aircraft propulsion. This involves developing an industrial network as well as going deep into the modeling of future fossil free aircraft.
Qualifications
To qualify as a postdoctoral candidate, you must have a Ph.D. in the area of complex system modeling, preferably in the area of aerospace or have an aerospace background. The position requires oral and written communications skill in English. Swedish is not required, but you will be encouraged to learn Swedish during the employment. As the work will be conducted in a highly multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary environment, cultural awareness and a good collaboration and communication skill is important. We are looking for a team player that supports a healthy job environment where honesty, respect and transparency are among our core values.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240369 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-15
For questions, please contact:
Professor, Tomas Grönstedt, tomas.gronstedt@chalmers.se
Associate professor, Björn Wickman, bjorn.wickman@chalmers.se
