Post Producer
2025-03-10
Hej! Want to be a part of making everyday life better?
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - and we're always searching for new and better ways to do it. We gather insights about life at home, learning about the needs and dreams of people all over the world. And we use our home furnishing knowledge to create products and solutions that will enable more people to live the life they want.
Through creativity, IKEA Marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people. We plan and produce marketing and communication that enables our retail markets to grow and to position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in the life at home. We have 400 co-workers located in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA. Our strength is our 400+ talented co-workers: strategists, channel experts, developers, photographers, motion media producers, 3D artists, graphic designers, copywriters, interior designers, and many more competences. We are proud of our craftsmanship and ability to unleash creativity at scale.
We are looking for a CG Post Producer/Coordinator with solid CG animation production experience. Your goal is to deliver outstanding results that align with IKEA's high standards of quality. In this role you will provide essential support across CG animation projects, ensuring a streamlined workflow that aligns with IKEA's standards for quality, timelines and budget. Acting as a central contact and close partner to Production Leaders and Producers. You will bring valuable insights on CG production processes and maintaining smooth collaboration across disciplines.
Key Responsibilities
Establish and secure implementation of the newly set CG animation workflow across projects.
Support the creation of timelines for each stage of the production process, resource planning and allocation.
Raise awareness around necessary pre-conditions to be able to meet timeline and budget standards.
Address deviations in scope and timeline between different competencies.
Secure clear communication to ensure transparency and team alignment.
Coach and mentor around structure and planning.
Ensure all essential elements are in place for a streamlined post-production process.
Oversee the final delivery process, making sure all assets are delivered to clients.
Manage archival and asset organizations for future reference or reuse.
Act as a go-to support during ongoing projects, ready to assist with technical or structural challenges as they occur.
Qualifications and skills
5+ years of experience in CG animation production, with a focus on production management, resource planning, and scheduling.
Extensive knowledge of CG animation pipelines and VFX techniques.
Knowledge in software's like 3ds Max, V-Ray, Adobe Creative Suite, Davinci Resolve.
Strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.
Ability to lead effectively.
Excellent communication skills with an ability to build networks and collaborate effectively across disciplines
Ability to coach and mentor team members, helping others to grow and elevate skills and proficiency within CG production
Passion for improving ways of working and finding better solutions.
Fluid English both in written language and spoken.
Additional information
Please send your application, in English, no later than 20th of March 2025.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate.
Please apply through our recruitment system since we do not accept applications sent directly via email.
Location
This role is a permanent position based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Västergatan 10 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT
Ikea Marketing & Communication AB
9211133