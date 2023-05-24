Portfolio Manager Services
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of services? Do you want to shape the ecosystem providing the services that our customers need in their daily vehicle operations? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team!
Who are we?
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Services, within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are taking significant steps to support the shift towards more services and new business models. We are now looking for a Portfolio Manager in this area to further realize Volvo Group's vision focusing more on services. We want to promote the creation of services that get the most of our customers' operations in terms of productivity, efficiency, and profitability among others.
What will you do?
As Portfolio Manager, you will drive one of our portfolios, where you will explore new potential service businesses together with our customers, set roadmaps and secure technical and commercial realization of our Service solutions.
You will work in close collaboration with our brands, with the other Portfolio Managers, Epic Owners and other functions to secure the implementation. You will be a major player in steering and prioritizing high-level business needs and epics. You will work in a flexible environment where it is important to understand the customer needs. In this role you will interact will different multi-disciplinary teams within Volvo Group.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you have a passion to understand the customer and be open to exploring new businesses. You have a holistic view, take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent coordination & communication skills and can naturally build relations, with customers as well as internal stakeholders. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
Relevant Experience
We expect that you have proven track record in product and/or service development with center of gravity in system and embedded software development, at least ten years. Demonstrated leadership of technical teams is essential for this role, thereby we expect that you have at least eight years of experience in project management or similar roles.
Experience from commercial-vehicle transportation is very advantageous as understanding of customer's needs is central in this position. You have good knowledge of Design Thinking and Lean Start-up methodologies, with ability to further develop yourself.
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Engineering or equivalent work experience
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
