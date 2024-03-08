Portfolio Manager Services
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Portfolio Manager Services
What you will do
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Services, within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are taking significant steps to support the shift towards more services and new business models. We are now looking for a Portfolio Manager in this area to further realize Volvo Group's vision focusing more on services. We want to promote the creation of services that help our customers' operations.
As Portfolio Manager, you will drive one of our portfolios, where you will explore new potential service businesses together with our customers, set roadmaps and secure technical and commercial realization of our Service solutions.
You will work in close collaboration with our brands, with the other Portfolio Managers, Epic Owners and other functions to secure the implementation. You will be a major player in steering and prioritizing high-level business needs and epics. You will work in a flexible environment where it is important to understand the customer needs. In this role you will interact will different multi-disciplinary teams within Volvo Group.
Who are you?
As a person, you have a passion to understand the customer and be open to exploring new businesses. You have a holistic view, take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent coordination & communication skills and can naturally build relations, with customers as well as internal stakeholders. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
We expect that you have proven track record in product and/or service development within system or embedded software development, at least ten years. Demonstrated leadership of technical teams is essential for this role, thereby we expect that you have at least eight years of experience in project management or similar roles.
Experience from commercial-vehicle transportation is advantageous as understanding of customer's needs is central in this position. You have good knowledge of Design Thinking and Lean Start-up methodologies, with ability to further develop yourself.
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Engineering or equivalent work experience
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Great colleagues and a nice atmosphere where we work close together
* The opportunity to grow and learn in a flexible environment
* Exploring new technologies with high customer focus
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. If you have any questions, please contact malin.larking@volvo.com
.
Last application date: 31/3-2024
Portfolio Manager Services Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6945-42316934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Haris Dedic +46 739029779 Jobbnummer
8525662