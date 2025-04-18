Platform Engineering Leader
2025-04-18
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well-we like to break things and make new ones, from rules and music-playing lamps to beds disguised as sofas. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many. Could you be part of that journey and help us to enable millions more to look forward to coming home by 2030?
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced DevOps Engineer who can join our journey to transform our digital capabilities. Your efforts will be instrumental in maximizing development speed and resilience within our platform engineering team. We are seeking an ambassador for our developer community, If you role model best practice and you are passionate about change and eager to make a difference, we'd like to hear from you!
About the Job
We are seeking a Senior DevOps Engineer to play a crucial role in building infrastructure as code, focusing on our Azure platforms. Your main task will be to enable our various Digital product teams by providing them with reusable reference applications, including templates, frameworks, and guidelines. You'll collaborate heavily with pull requests, leveraging CI/CD methodologies and employing tools like Terraform for infrastructure automation. At IKEA, we prioritize solving problems through automation rather than manual processes.
As part of our team, you'll be working closely with Architects, Product Owners, Q&A, and other Digital product teams. You'll act as a Subject Matter Expert in creating and maintaining automated platforms essential for testing, building, and deploying, all while ensuring proper implementation and architecture in an agile environment.
About You
You are a seasoned Senior DevOps Engineer with hands-on experience in containerized and serverless solutions, using tools such as Docker, Azure Functions, and AKS. Your role involves constantly improving existing developed infrastructure as code, contributing new ideas, and redesigning features as necessary.
You should be capable of building containers and serverless architecture across Digital product teams, using Terraform to automate infrastructure provisioning. You're expected to assist and educate Digital product teams on implementing and running our reference applications.
To succeed in the role, here are some valuable knowledge, skills, and experiences:
Implemented a full CI/CD stack using GitHub Workflows/Actions
Created and deployed containers with AKS
Deployed FunctionApps in Azure using Terraform
Experience with automating infrastructure as code with Terraform
Knowledgeable in security, networking, NSGs, certificates, TLS, DNS, CDN, workspaces, namespaces, resource groups, container registry, and Helm
Understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle
Proficient in Azure Functions, AKS, APIM, App Gateway
Familiar with programming languages like C#, TypeScript, Python, or Java (not mandatory, but preferred)
About the Area
Inter IKEA Group is structured into three core businesses: Range, Supply, and Retail Concept. These are supported by five enabling functions: Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability, and People & Culture. Together, we aim for the success of IKEA while ensuring we share the franchise offer responsibly.
Additional Information
This role is full-time and based in Malmö, Sweden. It sits within the Operations Management function and reports to the Platform Engineering Manager. If you want to know more about the role or if you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA, we believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome regardless of your background, beliefs, or how you've furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you-even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We value diversity and believe different perspectives make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs.
If you have any specific needs that require accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know. Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by 30 April 2025.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
215 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Service AB Jobbnummer
