Planning & Fulfillment Manager
2022-12-07
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We as Components in Ludvika, are looking for a Planning & Fulfillment Manager to our factory producing Tap-Changers. We are a unit within the transformer business, supplying world class components to transformer manufacturers worldwide. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production unit. Our strong ambition will always be to be our customers' preferred choice of supply and hope that you will play a key role.
You will lead our team of operations planners and operational purchasers, optimizing our capacity utilization while securing the material needed. Reliability in delivery is crucial to earn our customers confidence. Beside your interest and knowledge of logistics, you are socially skilled, being able to manage internal and external contacts and you find joy in always seek new ways to develop processes.
Your responsibilities
Managing the team by performing high quality analysis and identifying preventive actions
Planning and optimizing production capacity utilization
Securing material by working closely with our supplier base
Forecasting and analysing inventory levels
Showing Improvement in our processes
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a degree in any stream
Preferably you have experience in Purchasing and logistics
Ability to approach work with a systematic way of thinking and propose solutions based on great analysis
Expertise of ERP systems is a merit
Required good communication skills and a team player
Fluency in Swedish & English, both written and spoken
More about us
We welcome your application till 2022-12-20. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
More information: Recruiting Manager Henrik Berglund, +46 107 38 45 55 / henrik.berglund@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730 73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107 38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
