Planning & Fulfillment Manager - Power Transformers
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-07-07
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and be part of a global technology leader shaping the future of the power industry?
Hitachi Energy is seeking a people-oriented and driven head of Planning & Fulfillment for our Power Transformers operations. If you're passionate about optimizing operations, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact, this is the opportunity for you. In this role you will be a central part of our factory management team and will implement strategy and develop an organization that spans logistics, planning and fulfillment.
Join us in redefining the energy landscape and become a key player in our journey towards a sustainable future.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the Planning & Fulfillment function, covering operational purchasing, logistics, planning, production preparation, and warehouse teams, each with dedicated sub-management.
Be an active member of the factory management team, reporting directly to the Factory Manager.
Collaborate with Sales and Marketing to forecast demand, plan production schedules, and ensure product availability to meet customer needs.
Monitor inventory levels, minimize excess and obsolete materials, and optimize working capital utilization.
Drive cost-efficiency while maintaining product quality and delivery timelines, in close collaboration with Engineering, Production, and Finance.
Develop strategies to optimize planning processes and material flows to support future growth, while living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars to engage, develop, and grow people.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
Experience in supply chain management, planning and fulfillment.
You have great interpersonal and communication skills and are keen on collaborating in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Proven track record as a leader, with the ability to motivate people in an environment of rapid change.
Experience from working within a factory/company management team.
Fluency in English is required, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Due to the summer holiday period, we will begin reviewing applications after the summer break. We kindly inform you that this may result in some delays in the recruitment process. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you in August!
Recruiting Manager Thomas Wennberg, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Stroberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9420690