Physical Security Manager
2023-10-06
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
With us, information security is a priority on the leadership's agenda and crucial for maintaining competitiveness, profitability, and confidence in a challenging market. Cambio is certified in ISO 9001, 14001, 20000 and 27001.
Cambio is adapting to the changes in the cybersecurity landscape, and now there is a unique and exciting opportunity to join Group Security when we are expanding the team. Security is of strategic importance for Cambio, and Group Security leads and is accountable for safety at Cambio. Cambio delivers products and services that many healthcare & welfare providers depend on, and you can make a difference in security that affects our everyday life and societal resilience.
As the Physical Security Manager (PSM) of Cambio, you will be part of a team of highly skilled specialists and play a vital role in Physical security at Cambio. Your primary responsibilities will be to further strengthen the parameter protection of Cambio, working closely with external Security service providers and facility managers at our offices in Sweden, Denmark, UK and Sri Lanka. The responsibility also covers personnel security and the processes around it, such as backgrounds checks and security interviews if needed.
Besides the primary responsibility, you will take part in incident management and support risk management, together with the rest of Group Security.
You will work closely with your colleagues, leveraging each other's expertise to support each other when needed and allowing the team members to further expand their security interests and expertise.
The PSM reports to the CSO/CISO, who reports directly to the CEO.
We offer strong learning and development possibilities, but most of all we offer a really great team and culture to be in.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and each other. For us, it is essential that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care", and "Together", which permeate everything we do.
About you
To be successful in this role we think that you should be:
Curious Continuously learn about the organization and the risks associated with Cambio's business and the health care sector.
Analytical The ability to analyse the organizations risks and provide guidance in seemingly challenging situations.
Creative Natural creativity is an essential trait to develop new ways of working.
Proactive We are developing cutting edge solutions within healthcare which provides new challenges to overcome, and we look for people who thrive at solving them, who can see risks and problems from different angles.
Problem Solver Whatever you know today could be different tomorrow as security is constantly changing. Possessing strong security skills and intellectual depth along with a willingness to continually learn from others.
And have, a high degree of people, communication, and presentation skills, as a major part of the role is working with different stakeholders on several levels.
Requirements
• 3+ years of experience and responsibility of Physical security
• Experience and responsibility of personnel Security
• Experience of cooperation across larger organizations, from board members to technicians.
• B Sc in computer science or other relevant degree or equivalent knowledge and a M Sc with security focus, or equivalent knowledge
It's a bonus if you
• Hold a professional information security certification, such as CRISC
• Experience of working in a software development company, preferable Med-Tech
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
For this role Cambio conducts a security review in connection with employment with interviews and fact verifications. The measures are intended to clarify that the applicant is reliable from a security point of view. In the recruitment process, you will receive more information and may give your consent during the process.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
