Photographer/Videographer
2025-01-07
Natural Cycles is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup with an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
We're looking for an experienced photographer to shape the future of our brand's imagery, capturing everything from captivating campaign shots to compelling commercial visuals. This role requires a versatile photographer comfortable with various subjects and styles, with proven experience in planning and executing photoshoots.
What you will do
Work closely with our marketing team and graphic designers to develop creative concepts and storyboards that align with our brand identity and marketing goals.
Conceptualize, shoot, and edit high-quality photos and videos for social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc.), website, email marketing, and other marketing materials.
Project manage photoshoots with support from the marketing team, including selecting locations, booking models, and managing a budget.
What we're looking for
Proven experience as a Photographer/Videographer, with a strong portfolio showcasing your skills.
Excellent understanding of lighting, composition, and visual storytelling.
Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will collaborate with industry leading developers, promoting continuous growth and skill enhancement
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
This role is based in our Stockholm office, with occasional travel (2-4 times per year) to our New York office for photoshoots.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV, portfolio, and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
