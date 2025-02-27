PhD student position in theoretical nuclear physics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in research in theoretical physics and strongly interacting systems? As a PhD student in theoretical nuclear physics, you will have the opportunity to explore deep questions about the origin and properties of atomic nuclei and the quantum forces that govern them. You will join a creative and collaborative research group with a strong international position and network of international collaborators. Together, we strive to foster an inclusive and stimulating environment where you can develop as a researcher and contribute to groundbreaking discoveries.
About us
The Theoretical Subatomic Physics group conducts theoretical and computational research on nuclear, elementary particle, and astroparticle physics. The focus of the current search is low- energy nuclear theory; a research area in which we have a strong international position and benefit from exceptional collaborations. Organizationally we are part of the Division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We provide a stimulating and collaborative research environment with high scientific standards.
About the research project
This PhD research project is focused on developing theoretical and computational methods for analyzing strong force between nucleons. In this PhD position, you will:
• Develop models & methods: create and models using effective field theory to analyze and predict the quantum properties of atomic nuclei.
• Quantify theoretical uncertainties: develop Bayesian inference techniques to rigorously assess and quantify uncertainties in theoretical predictions
• Assess predictive power: explore the performance of ab initio nuclear models and improve their predictive capabilities for nuclear properties.
This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to fundamental science and advance our understanding of strongly interacting matter.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applicants with the following qualifications and encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply:
• Master's degree in Physics
• Solid background in theoretical physics
• Some computer programming knowledge, e.g., Python, C/C++, Julia, etc.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience in the following areas is beneficial but not required. We value a willingness to learn and grow in these areas:
• University courses in advanced theoretical physics, computational physics, statistics, and quantum few- and many-body physics
• University courses in programming, or completed projects with a central programming component.
What you will do
• Develop your own ideas and learn how to independently tackle research challenges.
• Participate in teaching and departmental duties.
• Potentially supervise BSc and MSc students.
• Engage with ongoing international research collaborations.
• Contribute to the continuous development of collaborative computational research codes.
• Employ these codes in your research projects.
• Present your research findings at international conferences.
• Publish your results in scientific journals.
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Physics.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start.
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The duration of the position is four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Andreas Ekström, andreas.ekstrom@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9192580