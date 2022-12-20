PhD student position in Dynamic response of offshore wind turbines
2022-12-20
Offshore wind energy faces many engineering challenges where tremendous gains in the total cost of produced energy are still possible (both in terms of economical and material carbon footprint). This calls for a need of improved methods to be used in the early design phase of offshore wind turbine platforms.
Project description
The PhD student will contribute to the development of new sophisticated beam-like structural elements applicable for the early design phase of offshore wind turbine platforms. This project shall aim at solving some fundamental research issues within structural dynamics of beam-like structures in wind and wave loading, for the context of offshore wind turbines:
• What are the essential structural characteristics to capture the dynamic response in the early design phase?
• How to improve current beam theory to parameterize wind structural systems to consider coupling phenomena with aerodynamic and hydrodynamic loads?
These structural elements shall be able to capture the critical behavior of beam structures under a large span of loads and conditions while making trustworthy fatigue life predictions of the entire structure and its components, as well as ultimate strength capacity analysis for extreme load events. The developed elements shall also be possible to incorporate in existing analysis software.
Information about the division and the department
The PhD student will be employed at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2), and part of a multi-disciplinary research team consisting of the PhD student, a main supervisor, a co-supervisor and an examiner. The main supervisor is located at the division of Dynamics and the co-supervisor at the division of Maritime Technology. The PhD student is expected to participate fully at both divisions, thus taking benefit from the very wide range of competences of both divisions.
The research at the division of Dynamics, which is a mixture of theoretical and applied activities, is mainly focused on a variety of solid dynamics problems such as vibrational problems, fatigue, wear, contact mechanics, wave propagation, optimization and dynamics of smart material.
The division of Marine Technology carries out fundamental and applied research for enabling the development and improvement of marine technology. We make propellers last longer and be quieter, we reduce the drag and improve the seakeeping properties of hulls, we design structures that perform better in collisions and require lower maintenance, we contribute to developing technologies for renewable energy offshore and much more.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to pursue research within the project. You are expected to implement, test, and extend existing scientific ideas and concepts as well as propose new ones, and to communicate the results of your research verbally at leading conferences and in writing in international journals. You will be guided by senior researchers at the involved divisions. The position also includes teaching at undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master students.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student in this project, you must hold a master's degree in a relevant field such as: mechanics (solid or fluid), civil engineering, maritime engineering, ocean engineering, naval architecture, applied mathematics, physics, or similar. Specific experiences relevant to the project description are meritorious. You should have good grades and the ability to work independently. You must be creative, organized and enjoy putting new ideas into practice. You should have the ability to discuss and communicate your work with people of different backgrounds. You must be highly motivated, with a strong curiosity and a genuine wish to constantly learn more in order to develop your skills and further your knowledge in the fields of research and research communication. The position requires good verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is meritorious.
For questions, please contact:
Håkan Johansson, Division of Dynamics
E-mail: hakan.johansson@chalmers.se
