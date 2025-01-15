PhD student position in Chemistry
2025-01-15
We are looking for one PhD student to join an interdisciplinary research project centred around the theme of controlling chemical reactivity under confinement. Our group, the Grommet Research Group, is committed to fostering both your scientific and personal growth through training in research, communication, and soft skills, equipping you for fulfilling careers in academia, industry, or beyond.
The Grommet Research Group
Our vibrant group is part of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. We work within the field of supramolecular chemistry, and are particularly interested in controlling the rate and selectivity of chemical reactions under confinement. With a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, societal impact, and work-life balance, we provide an environment where you can thrive while contributing to world-leading research and education.
About the project
In this project, you will explore the differences in how photochemical reactions proceed in solution, under spatial confinement within nanoscale boxes, and under optical confinement within optically resonant microcavities. This project will be conducted in collaboration with the groups of Prof. Timur Shegai and Prof. Christoph Langhammer from the Department of Physics at Chalmers. As such, you will gain skills and experience in fields spanning synthetic organic chemistry, photochemistry, supramolecular chemistry, and nanoscience, as well as learn how to effectively communicate across disciplinary boundaries.
Major responsibilities
• Pursue your doctoral studies, including completing courses equivalent to 60 higher education credits.
• Teach at Chalmers' undergraduate level or perform other duties, corresponding to 20% of your working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must:
• have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
• have sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
It is meritorious if you:
• have experience in organic synthesis, photochemistry, and/or host-guest chemistry.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 16th March, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Angela Grommet
Email: angela.grommet@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 (0)31-772 50 36.
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
