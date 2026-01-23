PhD student in microbiology
2026-01-23
Department of Molecular Sciences
The Department of Molecular Sciences at SLU in Uppsala has approximately 110 employees and, together with two other departments, forms an inspiring research environment at the BioCenter located on the Ultuna campus in Uppsala. Here, you will find expertise in plant biology, mycology, plant pathology, microbiology, food science, computational genetics, chemistry, and biotechnology, as well as competitive infrastructure such as advanced microscopy and molecular biology platforms, X-ray techniques, and NMR. The department conducts research, teaching, and environmental monitoring within inorganic, physical, and organic chemistry, biochemistry, natural product chemistry, food science, and microbiology. The research in the advertised position will be conducted within the research group in microbial biotechnology: link - Microbial Biotechnology
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at this link.
Research subject: Biologi
Description:
We are looking for a highly motivated doctoral student who wants to explore how microorganisms work together to drive sustainable energy solutions. This project focuses on syntrophic microorganisms, key players in bioenergy technologies such as biogas production and bioelectrochemical systems. Their role becomes especially important under stress conditions, where slow growth and fragile cooperation can limit process performance. When this microbial teamwork fails, organic acids can accumulate after disturbances and reduce system efficiency. Because no single microorganism can perform these reactions alone, strong and well-coordinated interactions between multiple species are essential.
As a doctoral student in this project, you will investigate cell communication in these closely interacting microbial communities. By combining advanced anaerobic cultivation techniques with omics-based approaches (metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics), you will uncover the molecular mechanisms that enable microbial cooperation. You will also take part in developing innovative cultivation systems and molecular tools to study these complex interactions. The overall goal of the project is to deepen our understanding of how syntrophic microorganisms communicate and form stable partnerships, and to translate this knowledge into strategies that strengthen microbial processes and increase the production of renewable energy, such as biogas production. Your work will contribute to the development of more robust and efficient biogas systems and to the broader transition toward a sustainable, circular bioeconomy.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a candidate who is engaged, curious, and driven, and who wishes to contribute to research at the interface between microbiology and sustainable biotechnology.
Required qualifications:
• Master's degree (or equivalent) in microbiology, molecular biotechnology, microbial biotechnology or another relevant field
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Meriting qualifications:
• Experience in microbial cultivation, in particular anaerobic cultivation
• Experience with molecular methods
• Basic knowledge of bioinformatics
• Documented experience and demonstrated ability in oral presentations and scientific writing
As a person, you thrive on working toward established goals and have a strong focus on results. Importance is also placed on personal qualities such as the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively, strong analytical skills, and the ability to work independently.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment as a doctoral student (4 years)
Scope:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2026-03-09.
Include the following documents:
• Cover letter describing yourself and your motivation for applying for the position. Please also include, in bullet points, the five most prominent factors demonstrating why you are particularly well suited for this position.
• Degree project.
• CV describing your education and relevant work experience, including contact details of two referees.
• Copy of degree certificate(s) and other relevant documentation.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: link
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at this link
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
