PhD postion in Machining of Cast Components for Next Generation Powertrains
2024-07-11
Are you passionate about advanced manufacturing and want to contribute to the next generation of sustainable powertrains? Join us at Chalmers University of Technology, where you'll work with industry leaders such as Volvo and Scania on cutting-edge research in the machining of cast components for heavy-duty trucks. This PhD position offers a unique opportunity to develop innovative solutions in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment, while being part of the new CentreX initiative.
Project description
The research area falls under the umbrella of "Machining Cast Components for Next Generation Powertrains". This includes investigating the machinability of a range of cast materials such as compacted graphite iron (CGI) and spheroidal graphite iron (SGI). The research will focus on industrial applications related to cylinder heads and engine blocks for heavy-duty trucks. Specific machining operations will include milling, long hole drilling and deburring, complemented by material characterization and surface texture analysis.
The position will be primarily funded through the newly CentreX initiative, a collaborative research center between Chalmers University of Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Volvo Group and Scania. CentreX aims to develop advanced manufacturing solutions for next-generation powertrains by providing a unique interdisciplinary and collaborative research environment. Close cooperation with industry partners is foreseen as part of the PhD program.
Information about the division and the department
The research is part of the CentreX initiative, a collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Volvo Group and Scania. CentreX aims to advance manufacturing solutions for next-generation powertrains by providing a unique interdisciplinary and collaborative research environment. The project offers the opportunity to work closely with industry leaders and contribute to innovative solutions for sustainable and efficient powertrain systems.
The Materials and Manufacturing Division within the Department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS) at Chalmers University of Technology covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterization to manufacturing. We use a range of technologies, including powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and machining, supported by advanced characterization techniques. Our interdisciplinary work addresses issues with a direct impact on sustainability and involves close collaboration with other universities, research institutes and industry partners through strategic initiatives and collaborative projects.
Major responsibilities
As a Ph.D. student in this position, you will conduct advanced research on the machining of cast materials for next-generation powertrains, focusing on materials such as compacted graphite iron (CGI) and spheroidal graphite iron (SGI). You will develop and optimize machining processes, including milling, long-hole drilling and deburring, and perform material characterization and surface texture analysis. This will require you to independently perform machining tests and operate machine tools. You will work closely with industry partners and CentreX researchers, publish research results in peer-reviewed journals, present at international conferences and contribute to the academic environment at Chalmers through teaching and mentoring activities.
Qualifications
• Master's degree in Production Engineering, or a related field.
• Background in production engineering (incl. machining processes).
• Experience with material characterization techniques and surface texture analysis.
• Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
Meritous
• Meritorious educational qualifications include specialization (courses, M.Sc. Thesis project, etc.) in machining/metal cutting, material characterization, or surface integrity analysis.
• Experience with operating machine tools (lathe, milling machine/machining center)
• Experience with machinability assessment (e.g., measuring tool wear, process monitoring)
• Experience with collaborative research projects and industrial partnerships.
• Previous experience with machining research in a lab environment.
• Strong communication skills in English and Swedish.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
