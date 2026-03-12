PhD positions in Environmental Economics
Department of Economics
Subject area: Economics
Description of the doctoral project
The Environmental Economics Group is seeking two doctoral students. The selected candidates will study advanced courses in economics equivalent to at least 90 higher education credits (three semesters) and conduct research in environmental and natural resource economics under the supervision of senior members of the group, culminating in a thesis after a total of four years of employment.
About the position
The selected candidates will begin by studying doctoral courses, and during this time, develop their own ideas for research and thesis work, within the framework of the research group's focus and expertise. Depending on these ideas, they will work under the supervision of Professor Rob Hart on issues related to long-term macroeconomic development and sustainability, Associate Professor Shon Ferguson on applied micro-econometric methods in environmental economics, or Associate Professor Vivian Wei Huang on issues related to production economics with a focus on efficiency and productivity analysis.
Those employed as doctoral students will focus on their third-cycle (doctoral) courses and study programmes. As a doctoral student, you will operate independently and must be prepared to contribute to your department's work and development in various ways. Upon agreement, you may have to participate in departmental duties involving teaching and administration. These duties may take up to a maximum of 20 per cent of your full working hours. If you participate in these duties, your period of study will be extended.
Requirements
To be admitted to third-cycle courses and study programmes you must fulfil both the general and specific entry requirements (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 35).
To meet the general entry requirements you must have:
• been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification;
• satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
• acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific eligibility for admission to doctoral studies in the subject of economics is met by those who have completed course requirements equivalent to at least 90 higher education credits in economic subjects. These must include an independent project and at least 30 higher education credits must be at advanced level.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
The successful candidates should have a background in economics, or other field of study relevant to the position, with a strong interest in environmental economics. Good knowledge of English (both written and spoken) is required. We are looking for candidates who demonstrate - through the courses they have taken and the grades achieved, the quality of their master's thesis, or in other ways - the potential to become excellent researchers in environmental or natural resource economics, and thereby contribute to knowledge and understanding of how we can develop better policies to achieve desired outcomes with respect to both the economy and the environment. We also want team players who will contribute to the development of our group.
About us
Please visit the following pages for more information about:
• the department: Department of Economics
• staff benefits and life as an SLU employee: Work at SLU
• third-cycle courses and study programmes: Doctoral studies at SLU
Form of employment / Funding:
Employment as a doctoral student (4-year programme)
Doctoral student salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:
Uppsala
Scope:
100%
Start date:
August 2026
Application and selection:
Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 7 April 2026.
Your application must include the following (in PDF format):
• A cover letter, in which you describe the reasons why you are applying for the position, your research interests and relevant skills.
• Your CV.
• Copies of your degree certificate(s) and a transcript of records from previous university studies.
• A copy of your second cycle (Master's) degree project, worth a minimum of 15 credits, or equivalent independent project.
• Documents confirming you meet the English language requirements of Engelska B/6 or the equivalent. Please note that you do not need to submit this information, if you completed your upper-secondary studies in Sweden, or have been awarded a Master's degree from a Swedish higher education institution.
• The contact details of two references, such as teachers, supervisors or a former manager.
• Before a decision is made regarding admission to third-cycle (doctoral) studies, applicants with foreign citizenship must present a certified copy of their passport. The certified copy should be brought to the interview and shown at the time of the interview.
Candidates will be selected from those eligible based on the above information and the likelihood that they will complete their studies within the allocated period.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
