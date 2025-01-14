PhD position in modeling halide perovskites for solar cells
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Join our team at the forefront of research in condensed matter and materials theory, where you will be integral in advancing the field of solar materials. As a PhD student in our dynamic division of Condensed Matter and Materials Theory, you will have the unique opportunity to engage in the development and understanding of innovative materials, specifically focusing on electronic structure and atomistic modeling of halide perovskites for solar cells.
Project description
As a PhD student in this role, you will focus on electronic structure and atomistic modeling of halide perovskites with emphasis on effects such as defects, charge localization or interfaces. Your work will be pivotal in advancing our understanding of quantum mechanical processes that occur in for example solar devices. You will use tools based on density functional theory, molecular dynamics, and machine learning. This research holds great potential for breakthroughs in th design of solar cells, directly impacting the future of sustainable energy technologies.
You will be collaborating with both local and international experimental groups, presenting your findings at conferences, and contributing to scientific journals-building your expertise while shaping cutting-edge advancements.
Major responsibilities
• Study the role of polarons, defects and/or interfaces in semiconductor materials, relevant to applications like solar cells and LEDs.
• Perform calculations using density functional theory (DFT) codes such as VASP and CP2K.
• Apply molecular dynamics and machine learning techniques within the project.
• Develop and drive your own projects.
• Collaborate with experimental partners to ensure comprehensive research outcomes.
• Communicate research findings through presentations at international conferences and publications in scientific journals.
Qualifications
You should hold a Master degree or equivalent in physics, chemistry or materials science and have a strong interest in computational modeling and electronic structure calculations. You should enjoy working in a collaborative environment including interactions with both theoreticians and experimentalists
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 16 2025
For questions, please contact:
Julia Wiktor, Associate Professor,julia.wiktor@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9100830