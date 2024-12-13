PhD position - Plant-soil microbial interactions and carbon cycling
2024-12-13
PhD position, Biology
A PhD position in plant-soil microbial interactions is available at SLU's Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology. The department provides a dynamic and international research environment with scientist conducting fundamental and applied research plant-microbe interactions, mycology, microbial ecology and evolution, as well as biodiversity. The position is placed in the Forest Microbiology group.
Project description
From macroclimate to microclimate: Plant-soil microbial interactions and ecosystem carbon cycling under climate change
We will investigate the influence of macro-microclimate decoupling on carbon cycling and soil microbial functioning in Swedish forests. Using microclimate loggers across a macroclimatic gradient, we'll test links between forest structural complexity, macro-microclimate decoupling, and ecosystem carbon exchange via various flux measurement methods. Belowground, we will examine relationships between microclimates, soil microbial communities, and carbon cycling. Controlled climate chamber experiments simulating warming scenarios will help clarify how changes in temperature and precipitation affect microbial carbon functions. More information on the network of microclimate loggers: https://carolinegreiser.weebly.com/forestbuffer.html
The PhD position focuses on how forest vegetation structure influences macro-microclimatic decoupling and its effects on ecosystem carbon cycling. In the field, you will study how forest structure affects macro-microclimatic decoupling and how microclimates, plant diversity, and soil properties drive carbon cycling, including soil microbial responses to temperature and moisture. In the lab, you will zoom in and design climate experiments and use advanced DNA- and RNA-based techniques, potentially including transcriptomics, to analyze microbial community composition and functions. The project allows flexibility to pursue individual research ideas within forest microbial ecology and offers collaboration opportunities across Swedish ecosystems. It suits candidates interested in forest, plant, soil, or microbial ecology, with its broad scope adaptable to the student's interests.
Qualifications
We are seeking an enthusiastic and motivated candidate with excellent communication skills in written and verbal English. Critical and creative thinking, are essential skills. We seek a candidate who is capable of conducting primary research (in the field and in the lab) and developing scientific publications. The successful candidate needs to be able to work in a team context as well as independently, and we expect them to be pro-active and take own initiatives. Very good numerical and statistical skills and some previous experiences in molecular biology techniques using DNA and RNA are desirable. A driving license is required for travelling to field sites. Academic requirements include a M.Sc. (or comparable degree*) in Ecology or a closely related discipline, with an emphasis on plants and/or soils and/or microbiology.
The main supervisor is Prof. Paul Kardol (SLU). Co-supervisor is Dr. Caroline Greiser (Stockholm University). Additional co-supervisors may be appointed.
The application written in English should be submitted through the recruitment system, including:
• A cover letter explaining why you are interested in this position (max. 2 pages)
• Curriculum vitae (max. 2 pages)
• Certified copies of degrees and certificates from higher education
• List of completed university courses and grades
• Name, contact details, and relation to candidates of two references.
Place of work
Uppsala, Sweden
Forms for funding or employment
Employment as PhD student (4 years)
Scope
100%
Starting date
The preferred starting date is 1 April 2025, or according to agreement.
Application
We welcome your application no later than 17 February 2025, using the button below.
• To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
