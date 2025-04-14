PhD Opportunity in Multimodal Foundation Models
Join a research team working on next-generation multimodal AI models for real-world use in healthcare, automotive, and other safety-critical domains. The position offers hands-on work with deep learning, data integration, and model evaluation in collaboration with industry partners for real-world impact.
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and University of Gothenburg in Sweden with approximately 300 employees from more than 30 countries. The department is divided into four divisions and is widely recognized for excellent research and education, with activities on two campuses in the city of Gothenburg. Research in the department has a wide span, from theoretical foundations to applied systems development. We provide high quality education at the bachelor's, master's, and graduate levels, offering over 120 courses each year. We also have extensive national and international collaborations with academia, industry and society.
We are announcing one PhD position that is placed at the Computing Science Division in the Department of Computer Science with Chalmers University of Technology as the employer. Our division provides world-leading research and education in core areas of computing science, with a strong focus on foundational methods, usability, and real-world applications.
Our aim is to actively improve our gender balance in both our department and division. We therefore strongly encourage applicants from historically-excluded groups to our positions, such as women and non-binary individuals. As an employee of Chalmers and CSE department, students are given the opportunity to contribute to our active work within the field of equality and diversity.
Our research team develops AI methods that are usable, scalable, and sustainable, with a strong focus on real-world impact. We work across domains such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing, using multimodal data and foundation models. The team includes PhD students, postdocs, and industry collaborators
About the research project
The project focuses on designing and evaluating multimodal foundation models that combine text, images, and sensor data for safety-critical applications. It addresses challenges in data integration, scalability, and domain-specific adaptation. The outcomes will support more reliable and accessible AI systems in sectors such as healthcare and automotive, contributing to safer and more efficient services to our society.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
What you will do
• Conduct research on multimodal foundation models
• Develop and evaluate AI algorithms using diverse data modalities (e.g., text, image, signals)
• Collaborate to academic publications, dissemination, and open-source efforts
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Computer Science and Engineering.
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: May 15, 2025
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Yinan Yu
Email: yinan@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46-765825672
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Carl-Johan Seger
Email: secarl@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
