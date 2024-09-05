Personalized Internet Ads Assessor - Swedish (SE)
2024-09-05
We are looking for dynamic people who have strong communication skills and use the Internet daily.
This is a freelance, independent contractor position. You will have the flexibility and freedom to work from your own home, working your own hours.
In this job you will be reviewing online advertisements in order to improve their content, quality and layout. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on advertisements found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used. Another aspect of this opportunity will involve reviewing the language used in advertisements by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance. Through this work you will be making a valuable contribution to the quality of online advertisements in Sweden.
What are the main requirements for the opportunity?
You must be living in Sweden for the last 3 consecutive years.
You must have familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media and cultural affairs in Sweden.
Full professional proficiency in English and Swedish language.
Access to and use of a broadband internet connection and associated computer and software to perform the work, all provided at your own expense.
Experience in use of web browsers to navigate and interact with a variety of content.
Access to and use of an Android (version 4.1 or higher) or IOS Smartphone (version 8 or higher) to complete tasks.
A Barcode Scanner application must be installed on your smartphone to complete certain tasks.
Active daily user of Gmail and other forms of Social Media
Important notice: TELUS International will never request a monetary deposit for any role or project with the company, and our recruitment and sourcing teams only use @telusinternational.com or @telusinternational.ai addresses when emailing candidates. If you are unsure as to whether a job offer is legitimate, please contact us at TI_AICommunitySupport@telusinternational.com
for confirmation.
