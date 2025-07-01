Performance Marketing Specialist
E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Nässjö
, Jönköping
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige
About CHIMI
Founded in 2016 by Daniel Djurdjevic (CEO) and Charlie Lindström (CD), CHIMI has rapidly grown from a Swedish eyewear start-up to a globally recognized brand. Known for its innovative designs and premium-quality products-including sunglasses, optical eyewear, and ski goggles-CHIMI is at the forefront of blending fashion and functionality. With the US as a key market for expansion, the company is now seeking a skilled and results-driven Performance Marketing Specialist to join its team. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in driving performance marketing efforts, optimizing ad campaigns, and ensuring measurable growth across digital channels.
About the role
As the Performance Marketing Specialist, you will drive CHIMI's digital marketing efforts. Working closely with the CMO, you will execute strategies across various paid platforms to ensure revenue and profitability targets are met. Your focus will be on driving international growth and enhancing brand awareness through performance marketing.
In this role, you will:
Execute paid campaigns and digital strategies to optimize channels for maximum revenue generation and scalable growth, focusing primarily on Meta, while also driving performance across Google (SEM) and TikTok
Allocate and manage budgets across campaigns and markets while continuously evaluating performance data to ensure alignment with company objectives
Stay at the forefront of digital marketing by adapting to new media trends, tools, and best practices to seize growth opportunities
Lead A/B testing and refine target group analysis, ensuring data-driven decisions to improve user engagement
Collaborate with cross-functional teams-marketing, product development, sales, and customer service-to align efforts with overall business objectives
Support the CMO in analyzing KPIs across all digital platforms and use analytics to forecast trends and drive profitable growth
Work closely with the Content Manager to manage content creation, ensuring strong alignment with paid strategies and overall brand vision
About You
We're looking for someone who is results-driven, creative, and analytical. You should have a strong background in performance marketing with specific expertise in Paid Social, particularly Meta (Facebook & Instagram). We value a person who can manage large budgets, collaborate effectively with content teams, and develop strategies that drive growth and align with CHIMI's vision. You are someone who:
Has 3+ years of experience in performance marketing, with a proven track record of driving growth in e-commerce or D2C environments
Has a strong analytical background and the ability to make data-driven decisions. A relevant educational background in areas like business or engineering is a plus
Has experience running large-scale Meta & TikTok campaigns is essential, along with SEM skills
Has a passion for content and works closely with content teams to ensure materials align with paid strategies and campaign goals
Is proactive and results-driven, also dedicated to executing tasks with efficiency
Possesses creativity, strategic thinking, and the ability to innovate while staying aligned with business objectives
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
As a true brand ambassador, you not only love the brand but also deeply connect with its culture and values, driving performance marketing efforts with authenticity and passion.
Placement & start
This is a full-time position based at CHIMI's headquarters in central Stockholm. The preferred start date is as soon as possible but can be flexible based on mutual agreement.
Application Process
This recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit, should you have any inquiries about the position, please feel free to reach out to Jennifer Holmgren at jennifer@ecommercerecruit.se
.
We evaluate applications continuously, so we recommend submitting yours early to be part of our review process. We are keen to see what you bring to the table! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E-commerce Recruit Nordic AB
(org.nr 559227-3287), https://www.ecommercerecruit.se Jobbnummer
9412052