People Strategy Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Täby
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige
As our People Strategy Lead, you will play a vital role in driving operational excellence, ensuring compliance, and fostering strong stakeholder relationships within our HR function. This position requires a strong sense of strategic planning, project governance, and stakeholder management to translate HR initiatives into impactful outcomes that align with business goals.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Project Management & Governance: Lead the monthly follow-up on projects and deliverables, ensuring progress, accountability, and issue resolution. Identify and escalate critical decisions, risks, and challenges to leadership for timely intervention.
Priority Reporting & Tracking: Establish and maintain standardized reporting tools, templates, and timelines for tracking project KPIs, status, and ROI. Generate data-driven insights to support leadership in assessing portfolio health and identifying risk areas.
Compliance & Risk Management: Ensure projects adhere to regulatory requirements, governance policies, and internal standards. Monitor risk exposure and proactively address compliance-related concerns.
Stakeholder Engagement & Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal HR stakeholders, ensuring alignment and collaboration. Monitor stakeholder satisfaction, manage conflicts, and facilitate goal alignment across teams.
Communication & Transparency: Drive consistent and structured communication on Central People Organization (CPO) priorities and deliverables. Ensure clarity of expectations and progress updates across HR and business stakeholders.
Initiative Prioritization & Strategic Alignment: Lead the prioritization of HR initiatives, securing alignment with business relevance and HR functional goals. Support quarterly planning cycles to ensure strategic focus on high-impact initiatives.
Qualifications
We see that you have:
Proven experience in operational excellence, project governance, or strategic planning, preferably within HR or a corporate function.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to track, measure, and report on performance indicators and risk factors.
Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence and align diverse groups.
Knowledge of compliance, regulatory frameworks, and governance best practices.
Exceptional communication skills, with experience in executive reporting and leadership engagement.
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Additional information
This is a 1-year temporary contract position and is based on-site at our Head Office in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) by the latest 11 March 2025. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715) Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
9195425