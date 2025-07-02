People Partner Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2025-07-02
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Husqvarna Group's People & Organization (P&O) Shared Service Center (SSC) Sweden is now looking for a dedicated and experienced People Partner. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the continued development of our team, work cross-functionally within Husqvarna Group, and help strengthen collaboration across the entire organization. In this role, you will primarily support one of our divisions and play an active role in shaping the future of people operations.
About the Role
As a People Partner, you play a key role in delivering professional HR support to a broad group of stakeholders. You'll be involved in the entire employee lifecycle and provide guidance to both managers and employees at all levels of the organization. Our team tailors its work to meet the specific needs of the business, with a strong focus on problem-solving and ensuring a positive employee experience.
Are you eager to help shape the future of people operations?
In this role, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on both individual employees and the organization as a whole. Your days will be filled with exciting challenges and a wide range of responsibilities, including but not limited to:
Act as a trusted advisor throughout the entire employee journey (People Life Cycle), supporting our key processes related to Joiner, Mover & Leaver. You'll be a natural partner for managers and colleagues who need guidance on a variety of HR matters such as labor law, rehabilitation, conflict management, and workplace health and safety.
Drive development and improvement. You'll play a role in refining the way we work and developing processes that create a smoother, more efficient organization. For example, we're exploring how to work smarter by leveraging tools like Microsoft Copilot and incorporating AI into our daily routines.
Ensure compliance with laws, policies, and guidelines in a smooth and accessible way. Rather than being viewed as obstacles, these frameworks should serve as practical tools that support our daily operations-and you'll be the key to making them understandable and easy to follow.
About You
To succeed in this role, we believe you bring a relevant educational background along with at least eight years of experience in a similar HR capacity. You have solid expertise in Swedish labor law, including having led employer-side negotiations, and a proven track record of managing rehabilitation cases from start to finish. Your understanding of work environment issues-such as systematic health and safety efforts and organizational/social work environment (OSA)-is equally strong.
You're confident in working with HR data to support strategic planning and sound decision-making, and you have in-depth knowledge of Teknikföretagens collective bargaining agreements, along with hands-on experience applying them in practice. You've worked closely with union representatives and understand how to build and maintain constructive, professional relationships.
Discretion and integrity are second nature to you, especially when handling sensitive matters. You're fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, and hold a valid driver's license with the flexibility to travel to other Husqvarna sites when needed.
Experience from a large, global organization-particularly one that includes both white-collar and blue-collar employees-is considered a strong asset and will help you quickly understand the dynamics of our diverse operations.
You are a natural communicator with a service-minded and solution-oriented mindset. Curious and proactive by nature, you thrive in an environment where change is part of the journey.
Location and Work Model
This position is based at our site in Huskvarna. At Husqvarna, we offer a hybrid work model, where employees are expected to spend at least three days per week in the office
Questions?
For questions about the role, please contact Hiring Manager Malena Grönberg at malena.gronberg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Kristin Sundlo at kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Please Note
The position will be advertised throughout the summer until the 24th of August. However, due to the holiday season, we will begin reviewing applications in August. Please be aware that the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Wishing you a wonderful summer!
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for forest, park, and garden management, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. With a forward-thinking mindset, we deliver high-quality solutions such as robotic lawn mowers, chainsaws, irrigation systems, and power cutters-with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in Huskvarna in 1689, we've been pioneers for more than three centuries. Today, we operate primarily under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving both consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, distributors, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, the Group employs approximately 13,300 people across 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9413739