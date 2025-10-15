People & Culture Partner
As a People & Culture Partner at Snowprint, you'll contribute to shaping and carrying out our people strategy as well as ensuring our studio continues to be a thriving, inspiring place to work. This is a broad role with both strategic and hands-on responsibilities, giving you the chance to make a real impact across the studio.
What you'll be doing
You'll partner closely with our career coaches (managers) and leadership team in both our offices in Stockholm and Berlin - supporting them in people development, performance, recruitment, engagement and much more. You'll also be responsible for driving cultural initiatives such as planning off-sites and team events, while making sure the offices well-run, welcoming spaces.
Working closely with the COO, GM of Berlin and other stakeholders, you'll work with general HR administration, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, work environment, recruitment and much more - while continuously finding ways we can improve how we support and grow our people. Further examples of responsibilities the role entails:
Support career coaches in areas such as leadership, performance, and engagement.
Collaborate closely with the management team and other stakeholders on people-related initiatives and strategies.
Manage HR processes including contracts, policies, compliance, and reporting.
Drive and coordinate recruitment and onboarding, helping us find, attract and integrate top talent, as well as support global mobility operations together with our relocation partner.
Drive and administrate compensation and benefits practices that are compliant, fair and competitive.
Ensure smooth people operations by managing data across the employee lifecycle in our HRIS and coordinating payroll with our external partners
Ensure compliance with employment laws and regulations
Plan and deliver engaging off-sites, events, and activities that strengthen our culture.
Help with the day-to-day operations of our offices, ensuring an inspiring and pleasant work environment.
Is this you? Proven experience in a broad HR role, ideally gained in a creative, tech, or fast-paced environment, as this position will not focus on process and delegation.
Wide local (Sweden and/or Germany) HR knowledge spanning recruitment, labor law, work environment, compensation & benefits, employee engagement, and HR administration.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to build trust and influence at all levels.
Hands-on, proactive, and solution-oriented mindset - comfortable tackling tasks both big and small.
Self-driven and adaptable, with the initiative to navigate ambiguity and move things forward independently.
Good business understanding and strategic perspective, combined with operational and administrative skills - equally at ease coordinating high-level discussions as digging into spreadsheets to troubleshoot a broken formula.
Excellent communication skills in English (German and/or Swedish is a plus).
Where you'll work
This position is open for both our Stockholm and Berlin studios, meaning that the workplace could be either in Södermalm or Mitte. Regardless of location, we follow a hybrid working model where we work from the office on Tuesdays and Fridays to allow for closer collaboration and socializing. On other days, it's up to each individual to determine where they feel it's most suitable for them to work.
About Snowprint studios
Snowprint Studios believes great games are created by teams of talented, kind and creative individuals in a friendly, supportive and inspiring environment - while maintaining a sustainable life-work balance.
For more information on Snowprint Studios go to snowprintstudios.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
At Snowprint Studios, we embrace diversity both in the worlds we create and in our workplace. Join us in shaping the future of gaming!
• Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 winner 'mobile game of the year' and 'best strategy game'
• *Pocket Gamer Awards 2024 winner 'best game we are still playing' and finalist 'best developer'
Good to know
We're an international company with a diverse team representing many nationalities. As English is our company language, we kindly ask that your application be submitted in English.
