2025-08-15


We are now seeking a senior PCB Designer with hands-on experience in digital design and simulations
Requirements
• Some years' experience in similar area.
• Digital hardware design: experience with essential components such as CPUs, memories (DRAM/flash), Ethernet switches, clock synthesizers, jitter cleaners, and more.
• Signal and power integrity: Understand the principles behind signal and power integrity challenges and use pre and post layout simulation
• Schematic and PCB Design: Develop proficiency with schematic design and printed circuit board design
• Hands-on hardware lab work: Build strong practical skills, including soldering and working with lab instruments such as power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and spectrum analyzers, along with mastering measurement techniques.
• Excellent communications skills in English - both in writing and speech.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com

