PCB Designer
NDP IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Tranemo
, Jönköping
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are now seeking a senior PCB Designer with hands-on experience in digital design and simulations
Requirements
• Some years' experience in similar area.
• Digital hardware design: experience with essential components such as CPUs, memories (DRAM/flash), Ethernet switches, clock synthesizers, jitter cleaners, and more.
• Signal and power integrity: Understand the principles behind signal and power integrity challenges and use pre and post layout simulation
• Schematic and PCB Design: Develop proficiency with schematic design and printed circuit board design
• Hands-on hardware lab work: Build strong practical skills, including soldering and working with lab instruments such as power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and spectrum analyzers, along with mastering measurement techniques.
• Excellent communications skills in English - both in writing and speech.
