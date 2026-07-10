Payroll Specialist Sweden
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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Company description:
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Group People & Culture, a part of Volvo Group, we create the foundation and frameworks for people growth and organizational development, to drive the people agenda that enables the realization of the Volvo Group aspirations through people strategy and commitment. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
Job description: Join Our Team as a payroll specialist in Total Rewards at Volvo Group Sweden!
Are you experienced in payroll and interested in broadening your experience in pension administration? Do you enjoy working with accuracy, structure, and service in a dynamic environment? If so, we invite you to join our Total Reward team at Volvo Group Sweden. This is an opportunity to develop your career in payroll and reward-related processes within one of Sweden's largest and most respected companies, while working alongside a committed and knowledgeable team.
Who You Are
We believe you are a structured and service-minded professional with experience in payroll administration. You enjoy working with numbers, processes, and documentation, and you are comfortable handling recurring tasks with accuracy and efficiency. You are also curious to learn more about pension administration and other reward-related topics in a large, international organization. You thrive in a team environment, communicate clearly, and take ownership of your responsibilities.
Your Mission
At People & Culture Sweden, we aim to deliver excellent support and solutions to our business and employees. In this role, you will work closely with your colleagues in the Total Reward team and report directly to the Head of Total Reward Sweden. Your contribution will support payroll-related processes and pension administration for employees across Volvo Group in Sweden.
This position is based in Gothenburg and requires being on-site.
What You Will Do
As a Payroll Specialist you will provide essential administrative and operational support to the team. Your responsibilities will include:
Supporting monthly payroll processes and related administration.
Ensuring accurate handling of payroll data, updates, and documentation.
Acting as a point of contact for payroll-related questions from People & Culture colleagues and other stakeholders.
Supporting pension administration, including coordination with internal and external parties.
Preparing and maintaining templates, records, and process documentation.
Assisting with reporting, reconciliations, and follow-up of payroll and pension-related data.
Helping ensure compliance with applicable agreements, policies, and regulations through accurate record-keeping.
Supporting continuous improvements in payroll and pension administration processes.
Profile description: What We're Looking For:
A university degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance, or equivalent experience.
Previous experience in payroll administration, HR administration, or a similar support function.
Experience or interest in pension administration is an advantage.
Strong organizational skills with attention to detail and accuracy.
Good knowledge of Excel; experience with payroll systems is a plus.
Service-minded, proactive, and able to communicate well in both Swedish and English.
A curious mindset and willingness to learn and develop within payroll and pension administration.
Language Skills: Fluency in English and Swedish is essential.
Why Join Us?
At Volvo Group, you will be part of a forward-thinking organization that values innovation and collaboration. If you are ready to make a significant impact and grow your career in a supportive environment, we want to hear from you!
For more information, please contact:
Emma Jensen, Head of Total Reward Sweden, email: emma.jensen@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, email: Cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
Last application date is August 16th but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33558-44306060". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9999830