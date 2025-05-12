Patent Professional
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Today, Ericsson owns one of the ICT industry's most valuable portfolio of patents. The global patent portfolio consists of 60,000 granted patents within the areas of cellular technology, consumer electronics, cloud, networks and beyond. Ericsson's Patent Creation Management is part of the global Ericsson GFGS IPR & Licensing Organization and is responsible for all inventions originating from all Ericsson R&D sites worldwide. Patent Unit Gothenburg Rosenheim is part of Ericsson's Patent Creation Management Organization and is responsible for providing IPR support for Ericsson's R&D centres from all over the world and for a range of further IPR related tasks.
We are now expanding our team in Gothenburg (SE) / Rosenheim (DE) and are looking for motivated patent professionals who strive to contribute to one of the industry's largest patent portfolios. You will work for a company that is dedicated to research and innovation, leading the development of cellular technology including 5G, 6G and beyond.
What you will do
• Provide IPR support for Ericsson's R&D operations wherein you will work closely with inventors and innovative technology. In this role you will in particular focus on building a world class patent portfolio.
• Being responsible for a patent docket, you evaluate inventions and take value-based filing and prosecution actions including the drafting and prosecution of patent applications.
• Participating in key projects supporting licensing and litigation, such as patent mining, business driven claim chart generation, rebuttal, technical discussions or work with reverse engineering.
• Depending on your qualification and interest you will engage in patent portfolio management, oppositions and/or nullity actions to contribute to the value creation from our patents.
• Engage in working groups and projects to improve operations and strategies.
You will bring
• Master degree in engineering, physics or computer sciences
• Understanding of telecommunication technologies
• At least partly qualified European Patent Attorney
• Patent Attorney qualification from another jurisdiction is a plus
• Experience as inventor or from standardization work is a plus
• AI-based drafting skills are a plus
• Good coordination and communication skills, accuracy, flexibility, and team-working required
• Excellent analytical skills and solution-oriented working style
• Very good language skills in English
As a suitable candidate, you are open to constant changes in your working environment and prepared to keep updated on legal, business and technological developments. We offer you to become member of a high professional and international team of patent professionals and paralegals which enables you to develop your full potential. Ersättning
