Parts Planner/Logistics Engineer - Gothenburg
2024-10-10
We are looking for a Logistics Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
You have the opportunity to play a significant role in developing cutting-edge luxury vehicles for our client's next generation. Working alongside a global team of engineers, you will help pioneer advanced car technologies focused on enhancing the human experience, simplifying life, and increasing enjoyment for individuals. If you have a passion for design, connected car technology, and a commitment to improving the lives of others and the environment while creating exceptional driving experiences, then this is the ideal environment for you to thrive.
Infotainment is one of the fastest growing areas within automotive today. Competition is no longer confined to traditional automotive rivals, as companies such as Apple and Google are also playing a significant role. The client has effectively introduced advanced driver interaction and infotainment systems and is dedicated to maintaining its success through ongoing innovation.
The team is tasked with creating, constructing, and upkeeping test items utilized by all department teams. This includes subsystem rigs, automated HIL rigs, and vehicles. Your main role in the team will involve managing orders and materials for building and maintaining software test items for connected experiences, like new hardware versions of car ECUs and wire harnesses for bench rigs. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with other departments and suppliers to stay informed and updated.
Job Assignments
This position requires driving to deliver and manage materials for testing items throughout a large company, as well as analyzing its effects on the development process.
• Receiving and placing orders (SRM/POB/TOCC)
• Communicating with suppliers
• Assisting with hardware modifications and project scheduling
• Managing inventory and materials
• Enhancing communication and openness
• Organizing and managing
• Creating procedures and workflow
• Handling physical devices for software testing
Requirements
• Engineer with a Bachelor's or Master's degree
• Transportation and Logistics experience
• Experience from the industrial sector
• Valid European driver's license B
• Proficient in written and spoken English and Swedish
Meritorious
• Experience from the automotive industry
• Experience leading projects
• Experience developing processes
Personal Skills
• Communicative
• Responsible
• Collaborative
• Engaged
Start Date: 14 Oct 2024
End Date: 31 Dec 2024
Deadline: 11 Oct 2024
Location: Gothenburg
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across various industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in, and therefore can quickly find candidates who become an asset to the companies.
