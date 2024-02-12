Partnerships and Investment Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Lund
2024-02-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for a Partnership & Investment Manager, CleanTechnologies.
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading- edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion, and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
About the job
The Energy division is looking for a Partnership & Investment manager to support Alfa Laval's Energy division accelerate the transition to towards net zero. You are globally responsible for the division's partnership- and investment strategy and execution in close collaboration with our Cleantech organization, Executive management team as well as Corporate Development. Strategic for the divisions position as thought leader in the energy transition.
To establish Alfa Laval as thought leaders in the energy transformation, partnerships as well as investments in the form of minority stakes, Joint ventures and M&A is an important tool. To excel in this role, understand the value of being strategic, proactive, communicative, and with high business acumen.
Your main responsibilities include:
Lead the divisional strategy for strategic partnerships and investments in terms of acquisitions, joint ventures, minority stakes investments and any other forms of strategic collaborations.
Build and manage the Divisional Investment pipeline together with the Executive management team and in close collaboration with Corporate Development.
Set the priorities and lead the execution of strategic investment projects to identify and set Alfa Laval's investment and partnership strategy in selected cleantech applications and technologies.
Work in close collaboration with Corporate Development in due diligence of investment cases.
Together with the CleanTech organization and Executive management team develop a future pipeline and sign new strategic partnerships.
Work together with the Executive management teams and CleanTech organization to lead the development and follow up the workstreams in the divisional strategic partnership portfolio.
Drive, own and the CleanTech startup networks such as CleanTech Scandinavia and represent Alfa Laval in CleanTech Venture forums.
You will be based in Lund and report to Head of CleanTechnologies, VP Energy Division.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about clean technologies and to make a difference through technology to accelerate the transformation to net zero. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset with high strategic business acumen. Further, you are organised and structured, keeping several tasks in parallel and successfully follow through without losing track.
What you know
We believe you are a senior project management who have dialogues with stakeholders in various contexts and build trust and strong relationships with a humble and down-to-earth approach. You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an operational mindset, communication skills, internally and externally, and steering and lead processes towards value and decisions.
We believe you and a Masters Degree in either Business or Engineering, with several years' work experience from an industrial and international environment. Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English is a requirement.
What's in it for you
We offer an exciting and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on the Divisional strategy and how to accelerate clean technologies to reach net zero.
For more information, please contact:
Arianna Garcia, Talent Acquisition Partner, arianna.garcia@alfalaval.com
Madeleine Gilborne, Vice President Energy Division, madeleine.gilborne@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Johnny Hultén, IF Metall, +46 709366517
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply. The deadline for applications is March 10, 2024.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Rudeboksvägen (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
8462169