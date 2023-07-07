Outsourcing Supervisor - Character Art
Developing our next AAA-title we need to strengthen our Character Artist department with an Outsourcing Supervisor to make sure we are hitting art quality targets while maintaining efficiency in our external asset production.
In the role of Outsourcing Supervisor for Character Art your main task will be to maintain the high quality of assets produced at our outsourcing partners, as well as to support in maintaining a healthy backlog of work for our outsourcing partners to work on.
This role will give you the opportunity to be a part of the production of AAA games at a great game studio. On top of that, you will work with talented teams of artists both here at Sharkmob and at several of our great suppliers from all over the world. Since the game you will be working on is in full production, you will need to hit the ground running. However, since our employees are our most valuable asset, you will get thorough on-boarding as well as all the tools and subsequent support you need to develop and achieve great results together.
You will be essential to our external production and strive to improve how we work with our art outsourcing partners, primarily focusing on Character Art. Our ways of working are flexible, and we need to quickly adapt to project needs, so you will also have the chance to work with various supporting tasks related to art production for the project.
Key elements of the role
• Reviewing assets submitted by outsourcing partners according to documented guidelines and with guidance from our experienced Character Artists
• Maintaining the backlog of assets by preparing order briefs and ensuring briefs and instructions are being followed by our external partners
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives for all collaborations and workflows together with our External Development Specialist and Producers
Requirements
• Past experience as a Character Artist
• Attention to detail
• Good sense of art quality
• Able to work methodically in tools such as Jira and Confluence
Bonus points
• Experience feedbacking on outsourced art for games
• Experience managing outsourcing pipelines and collaborating with external partners
You don't need to be a gamer to join us, but we consider it a bonus (and hopefully, you do too!).
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
